I've found 5 epic Prime Day dorm room bedding deals — sheets, pillows and more from $23

Prime Day is a great way to stock up on good quality bedding for less, especially if you're heading back to college after summer break and need some comfy new dorm room bedding. Top of my list would be a bed topper – personally, I couldn't sleep happily on a well-used dorm room mattress. If you're the same, my top pick from today's deals is 15% off Serta's ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Amazon. Not only does this place a 2" thick slab of foam between you and the dorm room mattress, it helps regulate temperature too.

We all know how the best mattress for your body can make a huge difference to how well you sleep (which is important for all that studying you’ll be doing), but dorm room bedding can also help to make your space feel more comfortable. This year's Prime Day deals contain some excellent dorm room bedding offers, and I've rounded up the best right here.

If you are scouring this year's Prime Day mattress deals for a new bed, some of our top-recommended mattresses for college students are on offer right now too.

Top 5 Prime Day dorm room bedding deals

1. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow for Sleeping: Was $89 now $67 at Amazon

The last thing you want when you’re putting in those long hours studying is to wake up with a sore neck, which is why the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is a must have pillow for any dorm room. Think of this as an investment pillow since it’s made from 5” of premium Tempur-material so it’ll never lose it’s shape and it’ll stay with you throughout your college years and beyond. This pillow also has a removable, machine-washable knit cover so you can keep it clean and fresh. During this years Amazon Prime Day sales you can get this pillow for just $67 which is an impressive saving of $22 on what we think is one of the best pillows around. As well as free shipping, you also get a five-year warranty.

2. Serta ThermaGel Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper: Was from $74.99 now from $63.73 at Amazon

If you’ve already invested in one of our best cheap Amazon mattresses and want something to ensure long-lasting comfort then look no further than the Serta ThermaGel cooling memory foam mattress topper. This is one of the best cooling mattress toppers that Amazon sells and aside from keeping you feeling cool all night long thanks to its breathable gel-infused memory foam, this mattress topper will also offer contouring comfort making it a must buy for sleepers who need extra pressure relief. This Prime Day you can buy a twin XL for $63.73, saving 15% on normal prices. This topper comes in a range of sizes, but only on the Twin XL and full sizes are discounted today.

3. Bedsure Twin Extra Long Comforter Dorm Room Bedding Set: was from $42.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

This comforter set is everything you need to stay cozy in your dorm. The comforter is lightweight so it is cool enough to use in the summer but it’ll still keep you warm in winter. It’s made using a super soft material and stuffed with a premium microfiber filling for cloud like comfort. You also get a matching pillow case and there is plenty of choices when it comes to colours with 23 to choose from. Plus the cover if you want to wash your comforter the cover is removable. Right now there is a 35% saving off this set and you can get it in a Twin XL for only $27.99. It does come in a range of sizes but the sales price only goes up to a King.

4. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Supreme Mattress Topper: Was from $299 now $188 at Amazon

This 3” mattress topper from Tempur-Pedic will instantly improve any dorm mattress. Using NASA-developed Tempur-material, it will adapt to your shape, weight and temperature to provide outstanding levels of comfort and support for all type of sleeper. It also has a machine washable cover so you can remove it for easy cleaning. This is also such a great deal, we don’t often see Tempur-Pedic reduce their prices this much and Tempur-Pedic do offer some of the best mattress toppers on the market so it’s an offer too good to miss. A twin Tempur-Supreme is on sale for $188 (was $299), with a twin XL down to $204 (was $319).

5. Bedsure Twin XL Sheet Set: Was from $38.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

A bed isn’t complete without a good sheet set and this one from Bedsure will keep you both cool and comfortable. Made using a blend of rayon which is derived from bamboo and polyester this bedding feels like silk to touch. The sheet comes in a variety of sizes and you’ll get a pillow case, flat sheet and fitted sheet that will fit mattresses up to 16” thick. There is a huge 41% off this sheet set right now bringing the cost of a Twin XL set down to just $22.99 (was $38.99). It also comes in a twin size which has a 50% saving so you’ll also pay $22.99 (was $45.99).

What dorm bedding does a college student need?

Moving away from home especially for the first time is a major move so having some home comforts like new dorm bedding can quickly make the space feel more like home. What dorm bedding college students need can depend on what is already in their room and what they already have but here are some basics that every student should head off to college with.

A mattress protector: Dorm mattresses have often been used by many students before you so for hygiene reasons a mattress protector is a great idea. Plus, college life is hectic and spills and accidents are bound to happen so by adding a mattress protector you will prevent these spills from seeping in to the mattress and therefore protecting it against future stains, odors and even mold. Read our guide to the best mattress protectors for all budgets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A mattress topper: As we’ve just mentioned, mattresses found in dorm rooms have often been used, a lot, which means they’re often worn out and uncomfortable by the time you get around to sleeping on one. Having a mattress topper on your dorm bedding wish list is also a good idea as you can choose the right amount of firmness for your individual needs and some even have cooling properties which could be a good idea if you’re stuck in a small space.

Bed sheets: Every bed needs a decent set of bed sheets so opt for a bundle that offers everything you need in one handy package. Also look for bed sheets that are made from breathable fabrics such as cotton or bamboo as not only will these keep you cooler at night they’ll also be easier to wash and dry.

A comforter: Cozy comfort is where it’s at when it comes to dorm room bedding must haves. A comforter or duvet if you prefer will keep you warm and cosy during the night as well as looking good on your bed.

A good pillow: Never underestimate the power of a good pillow. Choose one that offers support for your neck so that you sleep well and don’t wake up with any major aches and pains in the morning.

Throws and decorative pillows: A couple of decorative pillows or a throw will add a bit of color and just leave your dorm room feeling more homely and be the perfect spot to unwind after a busy day of lectures.