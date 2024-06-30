I’m a mattress tester — Emma Sleep’s epic 4th of July sale is the best I've seen
Emma Mattress launches Black Friday-beating 4th of July sale, with prices from $296 for its top memory foam mattress
If you’re shopping 4th of July sales for an excellent value memory foam mattress from a top-rated brand, I highly recommend the new Emma Sleep sale. There you can save up to 60% on all Emma mattresses when you enter the discount code TOM10 at checkout.
Prices start from just $296 for the Emma Original memory foam mattress, which is fantastic value for money. A queen is discounted to $521, beating the brand’s Black Friday prices ($329 for a twin and $579 for a queen). It also undercuts major rivals such as the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress ($649 for a queen) and the cooling Cocoon by Sealy Chill ($699 for a queen).
My job involves testing a range of mattresses, and I recommend the Emma Original as one of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers seeking a softer, contouring and affordable memory foam bed. At up to 60% off, this is right up there with the best 4th of July mattress sales I’ve seen.
The Emma Original Mattress by Emma Sleep
Was: from $659
Now: from $296.10
Saving: up to $802.90 at Emma Sleep with code TOM10
Summary: I’ve slept on countless boxed mattresses for my job and the 10” Emma Original is one of the best memory foam mattresses for the money – it outperforms its small price tag, offering all-night comfort for side sleepers in particular. There’s no fancy spec here – just three layers of foam and a removable cover for washing – and yes there are better all-foam beds out there, but few deliver the comfort of the Emma Original at such a low price. It does smell a bit (off gassing) when you first unbox it, but that disappears quickly. It’s ready to sleep on within a few hours, and works with all bed frames. If you want a cheap memory foam mattress and you sleep on your side or stomach, I recommend the Emma Original. If you sleep very hot, don’t buy the Emma Original – consider the Cocoon by Sealy Chill instead (from $539 at Cocoon by Sealy).
Price history: There’s a monthly Emma mattress sale with discounts on both memory foam and hybrid mattresses, and it isn’t uncommon to find savings of up to 45%. The best price I saw on the Emma Original prior to this 4th of July sale was during Black Friday – a queen Original dropped to $579. So this new sale with up to 60% off all Emma mattresses is excellent value, especially with a queen Emma Original on sale for $521.
Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
More of today’s top 4th of July mattress sales
- Nectar (Best Value): flash sale — 40% off sitewide
- Saatva (Best Bed): up to $600 off mattresses
- Avocado: up to $500 off mattresses
- Bear: 30% off sitewide
- Big Fig: $300 off all mattresses
- Birch: 25% off + 2 free pillows w/ mattress purchase
- Casper: up to 20% off mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off luxury mattresses
- Emma: up to 55% off sitewide
- Helix: up to 20% off sitewide + free pillows "SUMMER20"
- Leesa: 25% off all mattresses + free bundle
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide + 2 free pillows w/ mattress
- Sleep Number: up to 40% off smart beds
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off adjustable mattress sets
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Claire Davies is Tom's Guide's mattress expert and main sleep product tester with over 15 years' product review experience, and she is responsible for all mattress and sleep coverage on the site. A qualified journalist, Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach, Claire writes about all things related to sleep, from mattress reviews to the latest sleep techniques and research. Claire has interviewed a wealth of experts, from mattress designers and innovators to neuroscientists and doctors of sleep medicine. Before taking on the role of Sleep Editor, Claire worked as Health & Wellness Editor at Top Ten Reviews, and before that was a Senior Content Editor at T3. Claire is super-passionate about how consistent, good quality sleep can boost our physical and mental wellbeing, and would love to hear from PRs and brands regarding sleep products, services and research that can help our readers sleep better than ever.