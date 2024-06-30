I’m a mattress tester — Emma Sleep’s epic 4th of July sale is the best I've seen

The Emma Original Mattress by Emma Sleep

Was: from $659

Now: from $296.10

Saving: up to $802.90 at Emma Sleep with code TOM10

Summary: I’ve slept on countless boxed mattresses for my job and the 10” Emma Original is one of the best memory foam mattresses for the money – it outperforms its small price tag, offering all-night comfort for side sleepers in particular. There’s no fancy spec here – just three layers of foam and a removable cover for washing – and yes there are better all-foam beds out there, but few deliver the comfort of the Emma Original at such a low price. It does smell a bit (off gassing) when you first unbox it, but that disappears quickly. It’s ready to sleep on within a few hours, and works with all bed frames. If you want a cheap memory foam mattress and you sleep on your side or stomach, I recommend the Emma Original. If you sleep very hot, don’t buy the Emma Original – consider the Cocoon by Sealy Chill instead (from $539 at Cocoon by Sealy).

Price history: There’s a monthly Emma mattress sale with discounts on both memory foam and hybrid mattresses, and it isn’t uncommon to find savings of up to 45%. The best price I saw on the Emma Original prior to this 4th of July sale was during Black Friday – a queen Original dropped to $579. So this new sale with up to 60% off all Emma mattresses is excellent value, especially with a queen Emma Original on sale for $521.

Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping