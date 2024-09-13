Save up to $2,399 on a top Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress in huge closeout sale

Luxury mattress brand Tempur-Pedic is running a huge final sale on its highly sought-after Tempur-PRObreeze cooling mattress, and today you can save up to $2,399 on the Tempur PRObreeze at Tempur-Pedic. This huge closeout deal reduces a king size Tempur-PRObreeze to $3,639 (was $5,199) and you'll get $300 of free Tempur-Pedic bedding too, plus free mattress installation. However all sales are final, so there are no returns or trials on this mattress.

Tempur-Pedic is one of the top recommendations in our guide to the best mattress of 2024 thanks to its excellent cooling performance and pressure relieving feel. NASA-developed Tempur foam is the original body-hugging memory foam, and our experts rate it as very effective for easing joint, hip and back pain.

As mentioned above, this is a closeout sale so you aren't eligible for a sleep trial, but you will get a 10-year warranty and free White Glove Delivery. Sizes are selling out fast though, so don't hang around too long with this one.

Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze mattress

Was from: $3,999

Now from: $2,799

Saving: up to $2,399 + $300 of bedding at Tempur-Pedic Summary: Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for their sumptuous Tempur Materials; marshmallow, body-hugging foams that contour to the joints to relieve aches and pains. While some can find that embrace a little constricting, if you enjoy feeling held when you sleep, a Tempur-Pedic will deliver the cozy hug you need. But it's not all about the foams with the PRObreeze, as the hybrid build includes a layer of springs to enhance the full-body support. Tempur Materials have a reputation for sleeping hot, but the PRObreeze features a specialist cooling cover and a cooling comfort layer to draw away heat during the night and leave you waking refreshed. Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattresses are premium beds. Add on the kind of tech we find in the best cooling mattresses, and you can expect a big price tag. But this 30% off Tempur-Pedic mattress sale takes a massive chunk off the MSRP, reducing a king to $3,639 (was $5,199). Even better, you get $300 worth of accessories for free. Just add what you want to your cart and use code 300FREE to claim your discount. As a closeout bed you aren't eligible for a mattress trial period, but you are still covered by the 10-year warranty. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

Should you buy a mattress in a closeout sale?

Mattress closeout sales are often used by brands to sell off old stock before bringing out the new beds, and they're a good way to save on one of the best memory foam mattresses. Closeout sales will often come with massive discounts, as sleep brands are looking to sell mattresses as fast as possible.

There are some disadvantages to closeout sales, and the biggest one is the lack of sleep trial. Most closeout sales are final, with no opportunity to test the bed. So before shopping you want to be sure this is the mattress you want.

In terms of quality, closeout mattresses are typically reliable builds with no defects — they just don't have the tweaks and redesigns of the latest model.