Get a top-rated DreamCloud mattress for just $419 in this weekend's sale

If you're shopping this weekend for a hybrid mattress that will give you luxury hotel feel on a budget, you're in luck as there's up to 50% off at DreamCloud Sleep. That means you can buy a queen DreamCloud hybrid for $665 (was $1,332) at DreamCloud Sleep). Plus, you'll unlock a big discount on the brand's luxury bedding bundle – which includes two pillows, bed sheet set and mattress protector — for just $149 instead of $599.

The DreamCloud is one of the best mattresses of 2024 for all sleepers seeking deep comfort without spending the earth. We rate it highly as an excellent choice for back and stomach sleepers, and as a great bed for couples thanks to high motion isolation (you won't disturb each other when changing sleep positions).

In addition to its excellent price and performance, the DreamCloud comes with a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping. The current up to 50% off sale has been running for several weeks now and is the cheapest price we've seen on the DreamCloud since Black Friday, so now is a good time to buy.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Was: From $839

Now: From $419 at DreamCloud

Saving: Up to $1,088 Summary: The DreamCloud Mattress is one of the best mattress for back pain thanks to its outstanding level of comfort and support at an incredibly competitive price. The DreamCloud Mattress is 14" deep and sits in the mid-range bracket at MSRP, but falls nicely within the upper-end of the budget market when on sale. It has four internal foam layers, including gel-infused memory foam to provide pressure relief, and one layer of individually wrapped springs for air circulation and bounce. During our DreamCloud Mattress review, we were impressed with its motion isolation, which makes it a solid choice for couples and restless sleepers who share a bed. The DreamCloud remains a popular choice for those who have the heart set on the Saatva Classic (see our Saatva Classic mattress review), but don't quite have the budget for it. Unlike the Saatva, which comes in three different firmness levels, the DreamCloud comes in one, a medium-firm sleep surface that we ranked as 8/10 on the firmness scale. While this might be too firm for petit side sleepers, back sleepers with lower lumbar pain will appreciate its superior support. Price history: DreamCloud discounts tend to sit around the 40% off mark, so this current saving of up to 50% off is an exceptional price - especially in between major sale events. This flash sale could end at any time, so we'd recommend buying now if you've had your eye on this mattress for a while - you won't ever get it for a better price. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Are hybrid mattresses good for hot sleepers?

Although there are some exceptional cooling foam beds available, the best hybrid mattresses remain a popular choice for hot sleepers due to the additional airflow that the internal coils provide. However, a being a hybrid mattress alone won't automatically mean it will effectively regulate your in-bed temperature.

Dedicated cooling mattresses will keep hot sleepers cool by either harnessing the naturally cooling properties of organic materials or utilizing the latest in cooling technology. Look for a mattress with cooling gels, copper foams or the inclusion of breathable materials for a pleasantly cool sleep experience.