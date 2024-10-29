Don't wait for Black Friday! Here are 5 mattress topper deals we'd shop today

When it comes to bedding, some of the best deals of the year can be found during the Black Friday sales. But if you don’t want to wait around to improve the comfort of your bed, we’ve found five of the best mattress topper deals discounted right now. Including a deal from Bear seeing 35% off the Bear Pro Topper bringing the cost of a queen down to just $225 (was $345).

Even if you've chosen the best mattresses for your sleep needs, that doesn’t mean you can’t tailor your mattress’s firmness to your exact preference with a mattress topper. And mattress toppers won’t just make a difference to how plush or firm your bed feels, they also provide an extra layer of cushioning that can help to alleviate pressure points in the shoulders, hips and back.

So if you’re ready to transform your mattress, there’s no need to hang around. Here are some of the best mattress topper deals we’ve found today so you don't have to wait for the Back Friday mattress deals and all come with a sleep trial, warranty and free shipping.

5 mattress topper deals to shop today

1. Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper: was from $373.75 now from $299 at Helix Sleep

The Helix GlacioTex Premium mattress topper is a game-changer for those who are looking to enhance their sleep experience. This innovative topper combines luxury comfort foams with steel micro coils for exceptional pressure relief and comfort. This topper really will transform your mattress and at just a fraction of the cost of buying a new bed. It’s also good news for hot sleepers because the GlacioTex cover is made using a cooling fabric. You can also choose between luxury plush or luxury firm depending on your preferences. Right now you can save 25% bringing the cost of a queen Helix Glaciotex Premium mattress topper down to just $399 (was $498). This also comes with 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 1-year warranty.

2. Nolah Mattress Topper: was from $299 now from $194 at Nolah

Made using the same technology as the premium Nolah AirFoam mattresses, this 2-inch deep topper will bring an extra layer of comfort to any bed. It offers four times more pressure releif and is 300% more durable than a regular memory foam topper. This topper also has an organic cotton cover so it wicks moisture and is still super soft to touch so it’s a great choice for hot sleepers. It comes in a choice of firmness, either plush or luxury firm. The Nolah Mattress Topper currently has 35% off so a queen will cost you $292 (was $449) and the perks are impressive, with a 120-day return period, 10 year warranty and free, fast shipping.

3. Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper: was from $238 now from $202 at Puffy

If you’re looking to add a bit of luxury to your existing bed the Puffy Deluxe mattress topper can transform your mattress. It’s made up of 2.5-inches of pressure-relieving memory foam that will offer body-hugging comfort and relief for anyone suffering with back, hip or joint pain. This mattress topper comes in a choice of firm or plush and the adaptive support makes it suitable for all type of sleeper. Save up to $46 in this latest sale and pay $245 (was $288) for a queen size Puffy Deluxe mattress topper. Plus, you get a 101-night sleep trial, free shipping and lifetime warranty thrown in.

4. PlushBeds Organic Latex Mattress Topper: was from $288 now from $194 at PlushBeds

This topper from PlushBeds is made using organic latex for luxurious comfort and outstanding pressure especially around the shoulders, hips, back and knees. Because it’s latex, it’s naturally cooler and the open-cell airflow design will ensure you sleep as cool as a cucumber. Plus it’s a good choice for couples as it does a great job at absorbing motion. It comes in a range of five firmness options ranging from soft to extra firm and there’s also a choice between profiles so you can choose 2 or 3-inches. Save 25% off in PlushBeds early Black Friday sale, bringing the cost of a queen down to $301 (was $445) plus you get a 5-year warranty and free shipping.

5. Bear Pro Mattress Topper: was from $245 now from $160 at Bear mattress

The Bear Pro mattress topper is the brands plushest memory foam topper that is infused with copper. Designed to offer exceptional pressure point relief and support. It has a medium-level firmness which is ideal for side and combination sleepers. It’s also good news for those with allergies as it’s made using hypoallergenic materials and for hot sleepers, despite the all-foam materials, it comes with a circular knit cover that is soft to the touch but still breathable so you won’t get too warm. Bear have reduced their toppers by 35% in the run up to Black Friday so you can get a queen Bear Pro mattress topper for $225 (was $345) plus enjoy a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 3-year warranty.

Should you wait until Black Friday to buy your topper?

The Black Friday mattress topper sales is when we see some incredible deals across bedding essentials like mattress toppers. And whilst it can be tempting to wait to see if potential savers are even greater once the official Black Friday sales have begun, a lot of brands offer fall discounts that are just as good as Black Friday.

The early sales also mean that you won’t miss out on your ideal purchase because during the official Black Friday sales, deals tend to sell out quickly. Plus, why wait if your mattress is feeling uncomfortable? Too firm or too soft, waiting an extra couple of weeks is time that could be spent enjoying a good nights sleep.