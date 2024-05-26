Brooklyn Bedding has finally knocked 30% off its best budget mattress in Memorial Day sales — ends tomorrow!

Brooklyn Bedding has finally launched its Memorial Day sale, making one of their most affordable mattresses even cheaper. Starting this weekend, you can now get 30% off the 10" Dreamfoam Essential Mattress at Brooklyn Bedding, with a queen-size now just $489.30 (was $699).

Th Dreamfoam Essential is one of the best mattresses for those on a tight buget. It comes in a wide range of sizes (including RV sizes and Olympic Queen) and five different heights (we reccomend the 10" model), plus it offers great comfort and support for a low price.

You'll also get extras including a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and 10-year warranty. This is one of those Memorial Day mattress sales that really won't stick around after the weekend, so we reccomend taking advantage while you can.

The DreamFoam Essential earned a spot in our best cheap mattress guide thanks to the great support and comfort it offers at a low price. Our DreamFoam Essential mattress review loved how it came in all sorts of sizes and five height options (the 6" and 8" models are even cheaper, but we recommend 10" or over to get the maximum support). This makes the Dreamfoam Essential a top choice for guest rooms, RVs, campers, houseboats, murphy beds, trundle beds, bunk beds, and other difficult-to-fit spaces. It's also suitable for all sleep positions, and its one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers on a budget. Benefits: Free shipping | 120-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty. Price History: The Dreamfoam Essential is usually 255 off, and we only see a 30% discount for a short time during holiday sales events. This deal is due to end soon, so we suggest taking advantage now if you're in the market for a budget bed.

Are cheap mattresses worth it?

When shopping for a budget-friendly mattress, it's easy to become influenced by price alone. However, an ultra-cheap mattress may seem like an amazing deal now, but it could cost you more in the long run. To make sure you're getting the best deal, remember that the best cheap mattresses have 5 key features: a warranty of at least 10 years, a CertiPUR-US certification, a minimum depth of 10 inches, a reputable brand name, and a sleep trial that lasts a minimum of 30 nights.