Bear’s best-selling foam mattress drops to $511 in extended Presidents’ Day sale

Bear Mattress is continuing the Presidents’ Day celebrations with 35% off its most popular memory foam mattresses. Our favorite deal will help you buy a queen size Bear Original for $649 and get $320 of free bedding at Bear Mattress. That’s a $669 saving on the queen size ($349 off plus $320 of free pillows and sheets), with up to $591 off the largest size.

The Bear Original is the cheapest bed in the brand’s highly rated range, and we recommend it as the best mattress choice for anyone seeking pressure relief and contouring comfort on a smaller budget. We awarded it a high score for motion isolation during testing, recommending it as an excellent choice for couples who normally wake each other up when changing sleep positions during the night.

Bear Mattress runs a 120-night sleep trial, which is four times the minimum recommended amount of time to allow your body to get used to a new mattress. And despite its low price, the Bear Original comes with a lifetime warranty and free shipping to your door.

Bear Original by Bear Mattress

Was: from $786

Now: from $511

Saving: up to $591 off + up to $500 of free bedding at Bear Mattress Summary: As we explain in our Bear Original mattress review this is an excellent choice for couples seeking good pressure relief for general aches and pains during sleep. The Original isolates motion very well too, leading to less disturbed sleep for the both of you. While our testers found the Bear Original breathable you do have the option to upgrade to a Celliant Infused Cover (for a small extra cost) to better regulate your in-bed temperature and to speed up recovery from exercise. This memory foam mattress stands at 10” tall, which is a standard height among boxed beds, and is designed with four layers to support and cradle your body. A cooling TENCEL cover is on the basic version of the Bear Original, followed by a layer of heat-dissipating cooling gel memory foam, plus a layer of dynamic foam for support and pressure relief. At the bottom you’ll find high-density support form to ensure the mattress lasts. Price history: Bear normally runs a mattress sale of around 30% off, but some months we do see a 35% discount such as this one right now. The big bonus here is the free bedding bundle including pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. This matches Black Friday prices so now is a good time to buy. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

What is Celliant-infused fabric on mattresses?

If you workout most days and view sleep as an important aspect of your recovery, you might be interested in the Celliant-powered infrared infused fabrics used on the top of Bear mattresses.

According to Bear Mattress, this type of fabric transforms your body's heat into waves of energy. That energy is reflected back to you via fibers in the fabric, helping to speed up recovery.

Celliant infrared technology is also said to aid temperature regulation, keeping you at the right temperature for sleeping throughout the night.