Bear Mattress launches huge 40% off Labor Day sale with up to $500 of free bedding
Save up to $676 on Bear's cheapest memory foam mattress, with a queen size reduced to $598 in today's Labor Day sale
Bear mattresses are designed to help athletes recover faster from exercise, but we've found that the range suits a wide range of sleepers regardless of whether you hit the gym or not. The Bear Original is the brand’s most popular and affordable memory foam mattress and in today's sales you can save 40% on mattresses at Bear and get up to $500 of free bedding when you enter the code LD4TY at checkout.
This matches the lowest price we saw during the Memorial Day sales, with a queen size Bear Original mattress discounted to $598.80 (was $998) and you'll get $500 of free bedding. This bundle includes pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. That's excellent value for money and one of the strongest new Labor Day mattress sales we've seen today.
Choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep style can make a huge difference to how well-rested you feel in the morning. The Bear Original is a good choice for you if you enjoy the contouring comfort and pressure relief of memory foam, and have $600 or less to spend on a queen mattress. You'll have 120-nights to trial it at home, with a lifetime warranty and free shipping.
The Bear Original at Bear Mattress
Was from: $699
Now from: $419.40
Saving: Up to $676 off plus $500 off free bedding at Bear
Mattress summary: Surprisingly comfortable for all sleeping positions, the Bear Original offers a supportive feel around the hips and lower back, plus plenty of cushioning comfort to prevent pressure build-up. In our Bear Original mattress review our testers were impressed with the motion isolation and edge support, but did feel that the mattress slept a little warm. Pressure relief was excellent, and the medium firm feel should appeal to a variety of body types, although those looking for a plush mattress or of a lighter weight may find it too firm. Sleepers also have the option of adding a Celliant-infused cover (Celliant fibers create an infrared response that boosts circulation to ease DOMS and help you recover faster from exercise while you sleep). However if you sleep very hot, our reviewers recommend the Bear Elite Hybrid instead (read our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review to find out why).
Price history: Monthly mattress sales knock 30% off the MSRP of the Bear Original and usually include a free bedding bundle. Like many brands, Bear saves its biggest discounts for major holidays such as Labor Day. In the past we’ve seen 35% off the Original plus a free bedding bundle. This Labor Day Bear has upped the discount to 40% when you enter the code LD4TY entered at checkout. This reduces a queen size to $598.80 ($998), plus you’ll get up to $500 of free bedding.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.