Amazon isn't just the land of cheap mattresses — 5 top-rated beds I've found in pre-Prime Day deals that are worth the price

Whether you love it or loath it, Amazon is the place where you can buy almost anything — including a new mattress. But while the online marketplace used to be awash with cheap and cheerful, budget friendly beds, the retail giant is now also selling top-rated beds from some of the industry’s best brands.

The DreamCloud mattress, the Nectar Memory Foam and the Purple Original are just several of the high-performing beds that feature in our best mattress guide that can now be purchased on Amazon. Why does that matter? The annual Amazon Prime Day sale event is fast approaching, which could mean unprecedented discounts on some of our favourite mattresses.

Amazon’s vast selection of mattresses now span several price-points and specialities, which means you’re sure to find a bed that suits your budget and sleep needs. However, not all of the mattresses on Amazon are worthy of your consideration. To help in your search, I’ve rounded up five pre-Prime Day deals that I think are worth the price. Let’s take a look.

5 pre-Prime Day mattress deals that are worth the price

1. Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt Mattress: was from $2,899 now from $ 2,199 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic is mattress brand steeped in prestige - and now you can buy them directly from Amazon at a fraction of their MSRP. Only some of the bed sizes are currently discounted, but you can currently buy a a queen size Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress for $2,949 at Amazon, compared to $3,399 at Tempur-Pedic. Choose between a firm or a soft, depending on your sleep needs. While this is an outstanding saving, it doesn't look like Amazon will honour the free white glove delivery that comes with every Temour-Purchase when you buy directly, nor is it clear if you'll be eligible for the free 90 day sleep trial.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Was from $839 now from $419 at Amazon

The DreamCloud is our best Amazon mattress choice, thanks to its build quality, comfort levels and value for money. During our DreamCloud mattress review, our lead tester rated it at 8/10 for firmness, which placed it in the firm mattress category. This makes it particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, who require a firmer sleep surface. The cashmere blend cover, memory foam comfort layers and individually wrapped coils translate to a comfortable and supportive night's sleep - but is it cheaper to buy on Amazon? Right now, a queen is $665 on Amazon, which is the same price as the brand’s website. However, we may well see a bigger discount come Prime Day. Plus, Amazon will honour DreamCloud's generous benefits - 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.



3. Purple Original mattress: From $1,999 at Amazon

There isn't currently a discount on the Purple Original mattress at Amazon but hear me out - there isn't currently a discount at Purple, either. But with Prime Day 2024 fast approaching, this bed may well be about to get a significant price drop. Why buy it? Purple's proprietary GelFlex layer creates a unique pressure relieving sensation that soothes aches and pains while you sleep. However, Amazon doesn't clearly stipulate that the same 10 year warranty and 100 night sleep trial will be honoured by buying through the third party. If that’s important to you, we’d recommend buying directly from Purple for peace of mind.

4. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: Was from $699 mow from $359 at Amazon

There's up to 30% off the Nectar Memory Foam mattress at Amazon, which is better than the sale prices available directly from Nectar, depending on what size you buy (a twin is just $359 at Amazon but $499 at Nectar). This is an excellent saving on a bed that tops our best memory foam mattress guide. However, purchasing directly from Nectar means you'll get a 365-night sleep trial as opposed to Amazon's 100 year trial. Plus Nectar offers a lifetime warranty with their mattresses, which isn't a perk you should pass up on.

Is Amazon a good place to buy a new mattress?

At Tom’s Guide, we always recommend that you purchase your new mattress directly from the manufacturer. This ensures that your purchase is protected in line with their sleep trial, warranty and returns policy. However, we also acknowledge that many of us are led by price and will often shop where the deals are strongest.