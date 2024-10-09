Hurry hot sleepers! Our No.1 cooling mattress topper is 50% off in huge Prime Day sale
Save $248 on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper today in Prime Day deal
We’ve slept on and tested many of the latest mattress toppers to bring you the best recommendations, and the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper takes our top spot. With the Prime Day mattress deals in full swing, you can save 50% on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper at Amazon, bringing the price down to $251 for a queen size.
Amazon Prime Day has slashed prices on plenty of sleep products from this year’s best mattresses for all kinds of sleepers to luxury bedding sets, but this mattress topper is a deal hot-sleepers won't want to miss. Right now, the Amazon discount is far better than the Tempur-Pedic offer, where the mattress topper is still at full price.
Memory foam mattress toppers offer exceptional comfort and support, but the foam nature of them can make temperature regulation difficult. This is where Tempur-Pedic levels up. Coming in at No. 1 in our best mattress topper guide, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling topper features cooling tech to help fix the heat-trapping issue of the original memory foam topper. Here’s why I’d buy it on Amazon now.
Queen Tempur-Adapt + Cooling mattress topper
Was: $499
Now from: $251
Saving: Up to $248 at Amazon
Summary: The 3" Tempur-Adapt + Cooling topper uses NASA-developed foam to provide body-contouring comfort and exceptional pressure relief for side sleepers. The material adapts to your every move, meaning even if you're a combination sleeper, you'll find this responsive material comfortable. It has a removable machine washable cover and anchor straps. During our Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review, we found that the original slept quite hot, so the addition of cooling tech is a big bonus that corrects the only flaw we noticed when testing the topper. Adding this layer of responsive foam to your mattress will also help reduce motion, making it a great addition to your bed if you share with a restless partner or co-sleep with children. A queen is currently $251 (was $499), so it's the perfect Prime Day purchase if you're not ready to invest in your next mattress.
Benefits: 10-year limited warranty | free shipping | 30-day returns.
Price history: While we're used to seeing around 40% off Tempur-Pedic toppers at Tempur-Pedic, this Amazon deal far surpasses that and is too good to miss. With the current 50% discount on the cooling model, it’s even cheaper than the original Tempur-Adapt on both Amazon and Tempur-Pedic, and it's unlikely you'll see a better price.
Smaller budget? Try this instead…
Linenspa 3 Inch Convoluted Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $54.83 now $46.59 at Amazon
With breathable open fell memory foam and an egg crate design, this Linenspa mattress topper has cooling properties and supportive body contouring for a fraction of the price of the Tempur-Adapt. You can save 26% on a queen size thanks to Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to $73.76 (was $99.99), and that includes a 3-year warranty, free delivery and 30-day free returns.
