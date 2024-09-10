I did a 5-mile hike along the French coast wearing the Veja Condor 3 — here’s why it’s my new favorite walking shoe

I recently holidayed in the South of France, indulging in five straight days of bread and cheese while exploring the beautiful postcard-perfect beaches of the Calanques National Park, accessible only by foot or boat. Eager to tackle the more adventurous cliffside trails along the Mediterranean coast, I needed a reliable pair of trainers and decided to take the Veja Condor 3 with me.

The Condor 3 is the latest update in the French brand's Condor series and just launched earlier this year. It secured a spot in our guide to the best running shoes, after impressing me during testing with its sustainable design and performance as a cushioned shoe for everyday running. Plus, it's a more stylish entry in the running shoe pool so I managed to wear a semi-chic airport outfit despite the fact I had a pair of runners on my feet.

Now all that remained was to see if the Condor 3 could handle the rugged coastal paths of the Parc National des Calanques, with its towering limestone cliffs, jagged rocks, loose gravel, and slippery descents. Here are three areas where the shoe truly excelled during my day of hiking along the French coast.

1. They offer lasting comfort

Setting off on our hike, we were met with clear blue skies and beaming 30-degree heat — that's 86 degrees if you prefer Fahrenheit — with little shelter along the trail we took to reach Calanque d’En Vau. A "calanque" translates to a rocky inlet, and as you might have guessed, getting there requires a bit of scrambling.

One of the first things I noticed as I started my hike was just how comfortable my feet felt in the Veja Condor 3 trainers. The midsole is made up of a mix of sugar-cane based EVA and Amazonian rubber and for an eco-foam base, so the shoe is incredibly cushioned. But while it's soft, it's not too plush, so I had a balance of flexibility and support to carry me over the mix of terrains en route to the beach.

Halfway through the hike, we realized we’d left our camera at the bottom of a steep hill where we had stopped for water and to take in the view. Begrudgingly, we ran all the way back down, only to climb the hill again before continuing to the Calanque. Despite the extra effort, I didn't feel clunky navigating my way along the trails, and I didn't experience any rubbing or sweat build-up despite the heat from the sun.

It's worth noting here that you don't need a hiking trip abroad to warrant investing in a good pair of shoes for your feet. Whether you’re tackling local trails, running errands, or simply spending long days on your feet, quality footwear can make a huge difference in comfort, support, and overall foot health.

2. They provided good grip across varied terrain

Now, the Veja Condor 3 isn't going to qualify as one of the best hiking boots or a pair of the best trail running shoes, but it was more than ideal for my coastal hike.

As the walk progressed, the terrain shifted from pretty standard gravel paths to clambering over large rocks and navigating down sections of the trail that were slippery from loose gravel and dust. Thanks to the Condor 3, I felt confident each step of the way and sorry for people trying to reach the calanque in flip flops or sliders.

But it's worth noting in case you don't get around to reading my full review of the Veja Condor 3, I did have a little slip in the shoes while running on wet pavement earlier this year. It was nothing major but I think the grip shines more in dryer conditions than in wet ones.

While I wouldn't recommend this shoe for mountain climbing or for use in any extreme weather conditions, I'd recommend it as a great walking shoe for easy to moderately challenging summer hikes.

(Image credit: Future/Jessica Downey)

3. The shoe is both sustainable and durable

When I attended the launch of the Condor 3 back in March, the Veja team said that they designed the shoe so that it could become a walking shoe when you are done with it as a running shoe. After hearing this I couldn't help but wonder how durable a shoe made from recycled materials could be. After all, durability is often sacrificed in the pursuit of sustainability.

I've used this shoe as a running and walking shoe for the past five months and even after taking on more rugged terrains in France than I'd usually take back in London, the shoes are holding up incredibly well. The outsole, in particular, looks as though it has plenty of life left in it.

When it comes to outdoor adventuring, sustainability and durability are two important factors for me, and the Veja Condor 3 so far has delivered on both.