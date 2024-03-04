My 7 favorite items in the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' sale right now

If you're a fan of lululemon, but prefer to snag their gear when it's going for less, we've got fantastic news for you — the latest lineup from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is now live and brimming with savings.

This section of the lululemon website features yoga, sports, and running apparel that the brand has produced in excess. Typically, you'll find last season's colors/styles, making it a golden opportunity for lulu lovers to scoop up top-notch workout gear at unbeatable prices. You'll find popular items like the buttery-soft Align leggings for much cheaper, such as the Align Asymmetrical Bra which was $58 and is now just $29!

We've sifted through the current 'We Made Too Much Section' and selected some of the best deals happening now. Keep reading if you want to kit your exercise wardrobe out with lululemon for less.

lululemon 'We Made Too Much' deals:

Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $29 @ lululemon

If you love yoga and are seeking unparalleled comfort and style during your practice then the Align Asymmetrical Bra is one to try. With its four-way stretch and added Lycra fiber, this bra offers exceptional stretch and shape retention. Grab one now while it's less than $30!

Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": was $78 now $39 @ lululemon

Tailored for both running and training, these shorts are a must-have for those seeking lightweight, two-way stretch functionality. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against the skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs. Grab a pair now for less than $50!

License to Train Half Tight 9": was $68 now $49 @ lululemon

These tights offer slick and low-friction support, ensuring a smooth workout experience. With sweat-wicking technology and four-way stretch fabric, they keep you dry, cool, and flexible throughout your routine. Scoop up a pair today and save 27%.

Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $88 now $44 @ lululemon

The Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 is engineered specifically for running and training enthusiasts. Featuring minimal seams to minimize chafing and enhanced with elastane for superior stretch and shape retention, this shirt offers excellent comfort and durability. Save 32% in the 'Made Too Much' deals!

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25”: was $128 now $49 @ lululemon

These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach. Shop this style now and save 46%!

Rulu Ribbed Cropped Half Zip: was $118 now $84 @ lululemon

This half-zip top is expertly crafted for runners seeking both style and performance. Its soft, ribbed texture offers a luxurious feel while its sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric keeps you dry and comfortable throughout your run. Buy in the 'We Made Too Much' sale and save $34.

We love a good lulu deal as much as you do but we've also spotted some tempting deals happening across other top exercise apparel brands. For example, REI has jackets on sale for up to 50% off and some killer discounts are also happening at Carhartt's end-of-winter sale.