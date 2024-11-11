Huge REI Black Friday sale — 19 deals from Patagonia, Smartwool and The North Face start at $7

It's the most glorious time of the year for folks like me who love the great outdoors. With the holidays just around the corner, my favorite outerwear retailer, REI, has an enormous amount of high-tech gear on sale at massively discounted prices.

And you don't need to break the bank to get in on the Black Friday savings. For example, these outrageously warm and comfortable Smartwool socks are just $7, marked down from $27. Of course, plenty of jackets are discounted, too, like this sleek Columbia Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell for only $48, reduced from $99.

Find details on these deals and many more below.

Smartwool Snowflake Crew Socks (women's): was $27 now $7

Few things are worse than cold feet, especially when you're out and about on an adventure, whether in nature or bopping around town. Smartwool makes my absolute favorite Merino wool blend socks and $7 is an incredible deal for a pair.

Conscious Step Socks (unisex): was $15 now $7

A great stocking stuffer, not only are these socks highly rated for comfort, but each sale supports conservation efforts for the cartoon animal that appears on the socks. In this case, it's sloths, but they also have turtle socks, too. Cute, comfy and environmentally conscious, what more could you ask for in a pair of socks?

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Doppio Mug: was $12 now $7

A double-walled stainless steel mug or tumbler is high up on my list of fire-side essentials; they're also primo for tailgates. This one holds 6.5 ounces, comes with an easy-sipping lid, and promises excellent temperature management whether you're sipping something hot or iced.

REI Co-op Recycled Flying Disc: was $14 now $9

You don't have to be an Ultimate Frisbee dork to enjoy tossing around the old flying disc. And at a price of only $9, it's the perfect wallet-friendly investment for a sunny day.

REI Co-op Trailmade Cuff Beanie (unisex): was $22 now $10

I'm a sucker for an extra-cozy beanie, especially one with retro charm. Roomy, soft, stylish and of course, warm, the REI Trailmade Beanie is ready to be your wintertime domepiece staple for just ten smackeroos.

REI Co-op Logo Beanie (unisex): was $24 now $11

Fancy a slightly warmer cuffed beanie? For one more dollar, consider upgrading to the wool and acrylic REI logo beanie. The branding is less retro but also more tastefully sized. More importantly, users call it a real ear-saver when the temps drop.

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $14

Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

GSI Outdoors Microlite 500 Vacuum Water Bottle: was $27 now $19

It may not be a Stanley but this vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle is just as good. Featuring a secure twist-on top with a built-in rubber carrying loop, the Microlite 500 promises 10 hours of hot beverage warmth retention and 20 hours of cold beverage chilling capability.

Nite Ize Radiant 250 Headlamp: was $29 now $20

A high-quality headlamp is an invaluable piece of tech for emergencies and makes a great addition to your car's safety kit or an emergency prep pack. Better yet, Nite Ize has been making reliable, durable and high-power headlamps (and other lights) since 1989, so you can rest assured this one will shine brightly when you need it. With three output settings and a maximum run time of 48 hours, it's $20 well spent.

The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $44 now $21

Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This fly-as-heck The North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection. Choose from two sizes and two colors.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27

Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

adidas Own The Run Base Jacket (women's): was $90 now $44

I had to do a double-take when I saw the price of this sporty-cool women's running jacket with classic adidas styling. Featuring a zippered chest pocket, built-in hood, bungee cord hem and windproof design, it's both sleek and highly functional. Plus, it's available in all sizes.

REI Co-op Swiftland Pack Running Anorak (unisex): was $94 now $46

Continuing our tour of highly-discounted, fresh-looking jackets, we have the unisex REI Swiftland packable anorak in Cosmic Magenta/Saragasso and also with lots of sizes to select from. Wind and water-resistant and with built-in ventilation, it's a serious piece of outwear with a fun disposition.

Columbia Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell jacket (men's): was $99 now $48

Columbia makes exceptional outerwear at competitive prices. So when a staple like the Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell is marked down by 50%, it's worth taking note of. This comfy, classic style full-zip is stretchy, cozy and plenty warm. Built for hiking and outdoor adventures, it's just as equally suited for running errands.

REI Co-op Trailmade Soft-Shell Anorak (men's): was $99 now $49

REI's Trailmade line of gear is made for outdoor adventuring and this lightweight shell features a stretchy nylon double weave that makes it windproof yet breathable. It also boasts zippered hand pockets for valuables, a full adjustable hood and a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) outer coating to keep you dry.

Cotopaxi Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker (women's): was $80 now $54

Cotopaxi makes some of the loudest and most playful outerwear in the high-tech jacket space and the Teca Half-Zip in 'Fiesty' is no exception. Stylish, packable and highly water/wind-resistant, it's the ultimate take-anywhere jacket for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd.

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece (men's): was $129 now $63

You can currently save a whopping 50% off one of my all-time favorite lightweight fleece pullovers thanks to REI. The Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip is just $63 with a wide range of sizes to choose from. Soft, stylish and perfect for any season, you'll be hard-pressed to find this closet staple at a lower price anywhere.

The North Face Tekno Logo Hoodie (women's): was $130 now $64

This oversized, relax-fit pull-over hoodie features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) exterior coating, a zippered communal hand pocket and a drawstring hood to keep you toasty, cozy and dry all winter.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (women's): was $269 now $133

Save 50% off this stylish women's Patagonia pullover which features an ultra-soft fleece upper and ripstop polyester lower packed with synthetic insulation for extra warmth. You also get a pair of hand-warming pockets and a zippered chest pocket. Choose from three colors and plenty of sizes.

Looking for more fab Black Friday deals on outerwear and outdoor gear? A ton of my favorite adventure-tracking smartwatches are on sale. You can also save big on Arc'teryx gear, and loads of the best Hoka running shoes are marked down.