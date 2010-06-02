Sanyo Shows Off Waterproof Full HD Video Cam

Announced in Japan last week, Sanyo hasn't provided any details of a worldwide release for the Xacti DMX-CA100, although we do know it costs around $440 in Japan. According to CrunchGear, the camera packs an IPX8 waterproof rating so it's safe for an hour of underwater activities at up to three meters. Capable of shooting full HD video as well as 14-megapixel pictures, the device packs a 2.7-inch LCD, 1 x USB 2.0, an SDXC port, and a mini HDMI interface. It’s also compatible with Eye-Fi, comes with a digital image stabilizer and a “Face Chaser” function for videos.

The camera comes bundled with a 1/2.33 inch CMOS sensor, 5x optical zoom and Sanyo’s proprietary “Double Range Zoom” function, which allows the user to switch between Wide and Tele Mode with the touch of a button.

Video below!