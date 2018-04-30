Best Verizon Plans: What's Right for You?

Last year saw the return of unlimited plans to Verizon, with Big Red now offering two different unlimited options as well as an unlimited option for prepaid users. But these plans come with some very noteworthy conditions you need to know about before you decide which one fits your needs. And Verizon continues to offer our favorite tiered data plan for individual users.

Here's a closer look at Verizon's new unlimited data offerings, along with the carrier's other monthly data plans.



Best Family Plan

For families, the best option at Verizon is the more expensive of the carrier's two unlimited plans, since it has fewer gotchas and even throws in a couple of welcome bonuses. Verizon's Beyond Unlimited plan starts at $85 for a single line, with discounts as you add more lines. For a family of four that brings the monthly cost to $200, or $50 per line. That's $40 more per month than what you'd pay for Verizon's Go Unlimited Plan (and $40 more than T-Mobile's less restrictive unlimited plan, too.)

So what makes the more expensive plan better? For starters, you're able to stream HD video (though only at 780p resolution). Go Unlimited subscribers are restricted to 480p resolution. Beyond Unlimited also features 15GB of mobile hotspot data per line.

MORE: How Verizon's Plans Compare to Other Carriers



But the biggest reason to consider Beyond Unlimited over the cheaper Go Unlimited plan is that under the latter plan, Verizon reserves the right to slow down your speeds if its network is congested. Considering that one of the primary reasons to get Verizon is for its superior network performance, allowing yourself to not reap the full benefits of that network seems like a big ask, even if a family of four saves $480 a year over the more expensive Beyond Unlimited plan.

There's another limitation to the Go Unlimited plan, which starts at $75 for one line, with escalating discounts bringing the cost down to $160 per month for a family of four. Your hotspot data is capped at 600 kbps — a very slow speed. Only AT&T's Unlimited Choice plan, which caps data speeds at 3 Mbps, is a less attractive unlimited option.

At least Go Unlimited now matches one perk that Beyond Unlimited subscribers enjoy: the ability to use talk, text and data while traveling in Canada and Mexico. You also get unlimited calls to those countries from the U.S.

Like other carriers, Verizon retains the option to throttle your speeds if you go over a set amount of unlimited data with either of its plans. Verizon sets that cap at 22GB. For context, T-Mobile's throttling won't start until you use around 50GB of data in a month, while AT&T's cap matches Verizon's.

Other Options: Verizon still offers tiered data plans for families, but they're not very appealing to families of four. For starters, you draw from the same pool of data, so the $70 8GB plan would share that data among four lines. Then you have to factor in $20 access fees for each line, bringing the cost of that package to $150 per month for a family of four — $10 less than what they'd pay for Verizon's unlimited-but-with-limitations data plan.



That said, a two-person family that doesn't plan on using much more than 4GB of LTE data each month could opt for the $50 4GB plan. Access fees would bring that to $90 a month, which is less than the $130 those two people would have to pay for unlimited data.



Best Individual Plan

You now have three choices if you're signing up for a single line of data — the $85 Beyond Unlimited plan, the $75 Go Unlimited or a tiered data plan option. Fortunately, the tiered data offering is the best of the bunch.

You can get 5GB of LTE data each month for $55. (Like all of the prices here, that assumes you've enrolled in autopay with Verizon.) That's actually a fairly big chunk of data unless you do a lot of music and video streaming. The plan includes carryover data for months where you don't use up all your data, and a safety mode in which you can slow down your data speed for the rest of the month if you are in danger of going over your allotted 5GB.

Other Options: It's unlimited data or 5GB of data for individuals, at least for new customers. Verizon's other tiered options are only available for multi-line accounts.



Best Prepaid Plan

Verizon continues to tweak its prepaid offerings, adding a new 500MB plan for $30 a month for people who don't need a lot of data. On the other end is Verizon's prepaid unlimited plan, which now costs $75 (a $5 price cut). Video streaming is limited to 480p resolution, but you also get 3G mobile hotspot data.



In between those two options are 3GB ($40 a month), 7GB ($50 a month) and 10GB ($60 a month) plans, which offer carryover data where unused data is moved to the next month when you pay on time. The $60 plan throws in unlimited talk to Canada and Mexico on top of the unlimited texting to 200 countries that all prepaid options include.

You can now get multiple prepaid lines through Verizon, with the carrier offering discounts for each line you add. The amount of the discount varies based on the data allotment: you can take $10 off additional lines on the 3GB plan, while the 7GB plan gets a $15 discount on lines two through five. Both the 10GB an unlimited prepaid plans get $20 discounts on additional lines. Data isn't shared on Verizon's prepaid plans — each line gets its own bucket of data.



MORE: What Are the Best Prepaid Plans?



It's a welcome change in policy from Verizon, but the family plans are still more expensive than other prepaid options. Take MetroPCS's unlimited data plan, which costs a family of four $140 a month under current pricing. Four lines of unlimited prepaid data at Verizon costs $260 a month.



What You Need to Know About Verizon

Before committing to a Verizon plan, here are a few other things to consider about Big Red.

* NFL streaming is no longer exclusive to Verizon. Verizon subscribers used to be the only ones who could get local and prime-time games streamed to their smartphones (apart from DirecTV customers who bought the NFL Sunday Ticket package, that is.) But that exclusivity ended with Verizon's new NFL deal, in which Big Red will now make games available to all mobile users over its many properties including Yahoo Sports and Go90. That new availability began with the NFL playoffs in January and will continue into the 2018 season this fall.



* Verizon’s biggest selling point is its network. Catch a Verizon ad on TV, and the wireless carrier will likely be touting the performance of its 4G LTE network. Verizon once again was the fastest network in our recent round of testing, and testing firms rate the carrier highly as well. RootMetrics has named Verizon as the best-performing wireless network for nine consecutive reports (though rival T-Mobile takes issue with RootMetrics’ methodology.) Testing firm OpenSignal, however, puts Verizon behind T-Mobile in its latest report, though the network testing firm says Verizon's speeds are back up to where they were before the carrier introduced unlimited data plans last year.

* Verizon offers some good phone exclusives. In recent years, Verizon has done a good job securing the exclusive rights to some attractive devices. It's the only carrier that offered the Asus ZenFone AR and Moto Z2 Play last year (though you can buy those phones unlocked if you prefer). Verizon remains the exclusive carrier for Google's Pixel 2 phones as well, though you can always buy that phone through Google if you want to use it with a different carrier.



* Verizon has phased out overage fees. If you have a tiered plan, the carrier's Safety Mode allows you to go over your data allotment; instead of racking up charges, Verizon would simply slow your data speed down to 2G for the rest of your billing cycle. (You can also buy an additional gigabyte of data for $15 if you need more high-speed data than your plan allows.) You will have to turn on the feature, though, or risk getting hit with that $15 fee. Of course, if you opt for unlimited data, this feature is moot.

* Verizon lets you take your plan with you when traveling. The carrier's TravelPass program lets you use your normal plan, including your allotted data, when you travel outside the U.S. TravelPass costs $5 a day per line when you travel in Mexico or Canada (though as noted above, Beyond Unlimited customers get that benefit included). The daily charge is $10 in 100 other countries. If you're planning a longer trip or travel outside of the countries covered by TravelPass, Verizon also offers monthly international travel plans and pay-as-you-go pricing.

MORE: Best International Phone Plans: What Travelers Need to Know

* You can call internationally for a price. Verizon's Unlimited Together plan gives you unlimited minutes for calling landlines in more than 70 countries and mobile numbers in more than 40 countries. It will cost you a little extra, though — $15 on top of your regular monthly plan. (For Canada and Mexico, the cost is $5.) Verizon seems to be targeting subscribers with friends and family who live abroad with Unlimited Together.



* Verizon has a rewards program. With Verizon Up, every $300 you spend on Verizon products and services — including on your monthly bill — earns you a credit that you can redeem for a reward. Those rewards include everything from discounts on Apple Music, ticket giveaways and savings on future device purchases. Signing up requires you to also participate in Verizon Selects, which tracks personal data such as web and app usage.

