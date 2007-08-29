Trending

Two Mid-Level Gaming Notebooks Compared

We look at lighter-weight, cooler running, somewhat lower priced gaming notebooks from Alienware and Eurocom. Can they perform well enough to replace your desktop?

Introduction

Small desktop enclosures have emerged for those gamers who require a modicum of portability, but with desktop peripherals adding to the load, not even these are small and light enough for everyone. Fortunately, desktop-replacement notebooks have offered upper-end graphics processors for several years, requiring only a small sacrifice in performance to achieve significant gains in portability.

Mobility is always a matter of personal perspective, and you’re not likely to see business travelers or students lugging around a huge notebook to business meetings or classes. Yet many of today’s desktop-replacement gaming notebooks have gone on a diet, giving up some weight and thickness while losing nothing in screen size or capabilities.

But how do these perform? We tracked down the latest 17" middleweight gaming notebooks from Alienware and Eurocom to find out.

ManufacturerAlienwareEurocom
ModelArea-51 m9750M570RU
Dimensions & Weight
Width x Height x Depth15.5" x 2" x 11.5"
39.37 cm x 5.08 cm x 27.94 cm		15.5" x 2" x 11"
39.37 cm x 5.08 cm x 29.21 cm
Unit & Battery9 lb 8 oz / 4309 g9 lb / 4082 g
Charger and Power Cord2 lb 4 oz / 1021 g2 lb / 907 g
Total11 lb 12 oz / 5330 g11 lb / 4989 g
AC Adapter & Battery
Battery I CapacityLi-Ion 14.8 V, 6450 mAhLi-Ion 14.8 V, 4400 mAh
Battery II CapacityNoneNone
AC adapter180.5 W120 W
Pointing Device(s)TouchpadTouchpad
Display and Graphics Controller
Display Size17"17"
Display Resolution1920 x 12001920 x 1200
Graphics controllernVidia GeForce Go 7950 GTX SLInVidia GeForce Go 7950 GTX
System
BIOSAMI W8350F02 (05/03/07)Phoenix 5.71.22.51.09 (07/11/07)
CPUIntel Core 2 Duo T7600
2.20 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB800		Intel Core 2 Duo T7500
2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667
Memory2 GB (2x 1 GB) 667MHz DDR2
CAS 5-5-5-15		4 GB (2x 2 GB) 800MHz DDR2
CAS 5-5-5-15
Hard Drive
Manufacturer & Model2x Seagate ST9160823ASSeagate ST9160823AS
Size160 GB160 GB
Performance(SATA / 7200.2 / 8 MB / 11ms / RAID0)(SATA / 7200.2 / 8 MB / 11ms)
Other Drives
Manufacturer & ModelOptiarc DVD RW AD-5540ATSSTcorp CD/DVD TS-L632D
TypeDVD +/- RWDVD +/- RW
Floppy DrivenoneNone
Media Bay4-in-1 Memory Card Reader
(SD / MS / MSPRO / MMC)		7-in-1 Memory Card Reader
(SD / MS / MMC / SM / CF / MicroDrive / MS Pro)
Internal Devices
WLANIntel Pro/Wireless 4965AGNIntel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN
Wireless WANnoneNone
BluetoothYesYes
LANMarvell Yukon 88E8055 GigabitRealtek RTL8168/8111 Gigabit
IEEE1394/FireWireRicoh RL5C832 FireWireVIA VT6306/6307 FireWire
ModemAgere Systems HDA ModemMotorola SM56 Data Fax Modem
Audio ChipRealtek ALC885 CodecRealtek ALC883 Codec
Internal MicrophoneYesYes
Other DevicesTV Tuner (Worldwide Standards)
Connectors
B=Back, F=Front, L=Left, R=Right
PS2 Mouse/KeyboardNoneNone
USB 2.02x (L), 1x (B), 1x (R )2x (B), 2x (R )
IEEE1394/FireWire1x (L)1x (R )
Serial COM PortNoneNone
Parallel LPT PortNoneNone
IR portNoneNone
VGA / DVI out1x VGA, 1x DVI (B)0x VGA / 1x DVI (B)
TV out1xS-Video (B)1xS-Video (B)
TV in1xS-Video (B)1xCATV (R )
Power Input1x (B)1x (B)
PCMCIA SlotsNoneNone
Express-Card Slots1x (L)1x (R )
Network1x Network, 1x Modem (L)1x Network, 1x Modem (R )
Audio Connectors1x Mic, Headphone, Center, Surround, S/P-DIF Optical (R)1x Line In, Mic, Headphone, S/P-DIF (F)
Card-Reader/Writer1x Multi Card Reader (L)1x Multi Card Reader (R )
Fingerprint Security SensorNoYes
Manufacturer’s Docking SocketNoneNone
Software
Operating systemWindows XP ProWindows Vista Ultimate

