Two Mid-Level Gaming Notebooks Compared

Introduction

Small desktop enclosures have emerged for those gamers who require a modicum of portability, but with desktop peripherals adding to the load, not even these are small and light enough for everyone. Fortunately, desktop-replacement notebooks have offered upper-end graphics processors for several years, requiring only a small sacrifice in performance to achieve significant gains in portability.

Mobility is always a matter of personal perspective, and you’re not likely to see business travelers or students lugging around a huge notebook to business meetings or classes. Yet many of today’s desktop-replacement gaming notebooks have gone on a diet, giving up some weight and thickness while losing nothing in screen size or capabilities.

But how do these perform? We tracked down the latest 17" middleweight gaming notebooks from Alienware and Eurocom to find out.

Manufacturer Alienware Eurocom Model Area-51 m9750 M570RU Dimensions & Weight Width x Height x Depth 15.5" x 2" x 11.5"

39.37 cm x 5.08 cm x 27.94 cm 15.5" x 2" x 11"

39.37 cm x 5.08 cm x 29.21 cm Unit & Battery 9 lb 8 oz / 4309 g 9 lb / 4082 g Charger and Power Cord 2 lb 4 oz / 1021 g 2 lb / 907 g Total 11 lb 12 oz / 5330 g 11 lb / 4989 g AC Adapter & Battery Battery I Capacity Li-Ion 14.8 V, 6450 mAh Li-Ion 14.8 V, 4400 mAh Battery II Capacity None None AC adapter 180.5 W 120 W Pointing Device(s) Touchpad Touchpad Display and Graphics Controller Display Size 17" 17" Display Resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Graphics controller nVidia GeForce Go 7950 GTX SLI nVidia GeForce Go 7950 GTX System BIOS AMI W8350F02 (05/03/07) Phoenix 5.71.22.51.09 (07/11/07) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo T7600

2.20 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB800 Intel Core 2 Duo T7500

2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667 Memory 2 GB (2x 1 GB) 667MHz DDR2

CAS 5-5-5-15 4 GB (2x 2 GB) 800MHz DDR2

CAS 5-5-5-15 Hard Drive Manufacturer & Model 2x Seagate ST9160823AS Seagate ST9160823AS Size 160 GB 160 GB Performance (SATA / 7200.2 / 8 MB / 11ms / RAID0) (SATA / 7200.2 / 8 MB / 11ms) Other Drives Manufacturer & Model Optiarc DVD RW AD-5540A TSSTcorp CD/DVD TS-L632D Type DVD +/- RW DVD +/- RW Floppy Drive none None Media Bay 4-in-1 Memory Card Reader

(SD / MS / MSPRO / MMC) 7-in-1 Memory Card Reader

(SD / MS / MMC / SM / CF / MicroDrive / MS Pro) Internal Devices WLAN Intel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN Intel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN Wireless WAN none None Bluetooth Yes Yes LAN Marvell Yukon 88E8055 Gigabit Realtek RTL8168/8111 Gigabit IEEE1394/FireWire Ricoh RL5C832 FireWire VIA VT6306/6307 FireWire Modem Agere Systems HDA Modem Motorola SM56 Data Fax Modem Audio Chip Realtek ALC885 Codec Realtek ALC883 Codec Internal Microphone Yes Yes Other Devices TV Tuner (Worldwide Standards) Connectors

B=Back, F=Front, L=Left, R=Right PS2 Mouse/Keyboard None None USB 2.0 2x (L), 1x (B), 1x (R ) 2x (B), 2x (R ) IEEE1394/FireWire 1x (L) 1x (R ) Serial COM Port None None Parallel LPT Port None None IR port None None VGA / DVI out 1x VGA, 1x DVI (B) 0x VGA / 1x DVI (B) TV out 1xS-Video (B) 1xS-Video (B) TV in 1xS-Video (B) 1xCATV (R ) Power Input 1x (B) 1x (B) PCMCIA Slots None None Express-Card Slots 1x (L) 1x (R ) Network 1x Network, 1x Modem (L) 1x Network, 1x Modem (R ) Audio Connectors 1x Mic, Headphone, Center, Surround, S/P-DIF Optical (R) 1x Line In, Mic, Headphone, S/P-DIF (F) Card-Reader/Writer 1x Multi Card Reader (L) 1x Multi Card Reader (R ) Fingerprint Security Sensor No Yes Manufacturer’s Docking Socket None None Software Operating system Windows XP Pro Windows Vista Ultimate

