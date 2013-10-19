How to Disable Verizon’s Caller Name ID Service

If you have an Android phone from Verizon, there's a very good chance you've seen a pop-up message like the one above. According to Verizon, its new Android phones come preloaded with the Caller ID Name app, which pops up an alert after you receive one of your first phone calls to to tell you that you have been given a free trial of its service, a $2.99 per month add-on that tries to match pictures and names with numbers that call you.

The good news is that Verizon says that when the trial is over, you won't be billed for the service unless you actively choose to purchase it. However, even during the free trial, Caller Name ID is a an annoying distraction that sometimes does little more than just display the phone number with no information attached. Here's how to kill Caller Name ID for good.

1. Open Caller Name ID.

2. Tap Account Tools.

3. Tap Account Status.

4. Hit Stop Trial

5. Click Confirm.

6. Click Ok.

7. Navigate to the Apps submenu of Settings. It may be called Application manager or something similar.

8. Swipe over to the All apps tab.

9. Select Caller Name ID.

10. Tap Disable or Turn Off and hit OK if prompted to confirm.

Caller Name ID should not only stop running but stop appearing in your apps menu.

