Samsung's Next Flagship Won't Be Called Galaxy S11 (Report)

Samsung has a name problem that it hopes to solve next year.

(Image credit: Samsung)

According to a new report from the Yonhap News Agency, Samsung is considering ways to get away from the Galaxy S branding it's been using for the last several years. Instead of opting for the Galaxy S11 next year, Samsung is wondering whether it might be better to get away from numbers altogether, according to the report.

A supposed "Samsung insider" said that while the company hasn't made a final decision, it's currently "looking at options that can appeal to consumers." Another person told Yonhap News in an interview that going with 11, 12, or 13 would be a bad choice because of how much more difficult those numbers are to pronounce.

The report is the latest in a string of rumors over the last several months that had suggested Samsung was considering a new name for the Galaxy S10. The idea was to break away from the numbered branding sooner rather than later and ultimately find a way to get branding people would like. When it was all said and done last week, however, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10+ 5G.

Now, according to the Yonhap report, all eyes are on 2020 and the company's plan then.

It's an issue that Samsung isn't alone in facing. Apple, too, has largely stuck to numbers in its iPhone iterations. Two years ago, the company unveiled the iPhone X and last year showcased the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It's unclear whether Apple will go with the iPhone 11 this year or if it will try to change its name to something different.