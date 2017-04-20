Samsung's 60-inch 4K TV Has Never Been This Cheap

It may not be the easiest name to remember, but the one thing you should know about Samsung's 4K UN60KS8000 SUHD LED TV is that it's designed to outperform the company's cheaper, budget 4K TVs that you constantly see on sale. That means this model costs considerably more than many of its competitors. That is, until now.

Newegg has slashed the price of this $1,700 TV down to an astonishingly low $899. That's $800 off Samsung's direct price and $400 under Best Buy's price.

So what does your money buy you? For starters, this TV uses quantum dot technology for better light output and enhanced color. In everyday speak, that means it's a great TV for dark living rooms with little to no outdoor light. The TV is also High Dynamic Range compatible, which according to Reviewed means it delivers HDR content that's on par with OLED TVs and flagships that would cost thousands more. As a result, they call this TV "an awesome way to get stellar HDR and 4K performance."

The 60-inch, Tizen-based TV can also control smart products that are compatible with Samsung SmartThings, like lights and thermostats.

Newegg's sale is valid through Monday.