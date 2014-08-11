New Polaroid Cube Action Cam Attaches By Magnet

Action cameras have become popular in the last few years. After GoPro had a huge success with its cameras designed for extreme action, other companies have tried to create their own action cam. We've noted a couple of them here on Tom's Guide, including Pyle's eXpo and Rollei's Bullet Cam.



Now Polaroid is getting into the action with its colorful $100 Polaroid Cube, which is expected to ship out on September 20. Measuring 1.5-inches on each side, the Cube has a 124-degree wide-angle lens and can take 1080p HD video and 6MP photos. The cube uses MicroSD memory cards and can hold a 90-minute battery charge, says Kodak. A built-in magnet will mount the Cube on metal surfaces.



Alternatively, the Cube can use any of three different mounts, sold separately. There is a $10 tripod for taking traditional pics and a $15 bike mount for filming your cycling adventures. For those who dive beyond the Cube's 2-meter (6 feet) water resistance, Polaroid will sell a $40 waterproof case that will protect the cube down to 10 meters (30 feet) and can connect to any flat surface via a suction cup.



The blue exterior and signature Kodak rainbow design will make the Cube stand out from other action cams. Customers can preorder their very own Cube for $100 at photojojo.com.