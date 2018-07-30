Google's Pixel 3 Just Leaked in Glorious White (Notch and All)

Update 12:45 pm ET. A new Pixel Stand has also leaked for the new Pixel 3.

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets are believed to be in the works and could be ready to launch in October. And now we've gotten our best look yet at one of them.



Over at the XDA Developers forum, a user named dr.guru has claimed to have obtained images of the Google Pixel 3 XL. The images appear to be of the "Clearly White" version of the device and shed some light on what we can expect from Google's upcoming handsets.

The first image dr.guru published showcases the device's white backplate. It comes with a single-lens camera to the top-left of the backplate and a flash to its right. A fingerprint sensor sits on the middle of the device's backplate.

The next image shows the device with the screen off. In that view, it appears to have thin bezels all around. Google has clearly tried to make the device feel like one sheet of glass, but there is a noticeable earpiece and front-facing camera at the top and a mouthpiece at the bottom on the chin.

When the screen is turned on, some things immediately become apparent.

Yes, there's a notch. But the notch doesn't appear to be as wide as the one you'd find in the iPhone X. It is, however, a bit tall and looks somewhat bulky at the top of the screen.

Although the side bezels are extremely thin, the bottom bezel is surprisingly large and takes up plenty of space. Alternatives like the iPhone X or even Samsung's Galaxy S9 have decidedly smaller bezels. Whether that could be a problem for Google or not remains to be seen.

The final image in the batch looks at some of the handset's internal specs. According to the leaked image, the device dr.guru had features 4GB of RAM. It also comes with 64GB of onboard storage. According to dr.guru, the smartphone wouldn't load into Android because Google had already "remotely erased" the device.

It's impossible to say for sure whether the device in the leak is the real thing.

Meanwhile, a new Pixel Stand has also leaked that could combine a wireless charger with Google Assistant functionality. In other words, this accessory could turn the phone into a mini Smart Display.

Look for more on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as we inch closer to their release in October.