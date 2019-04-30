Google Pixel 3 Sales Slump Due to High-End Phone Crisis

On an earnings call yesterday, Alphabet’s CEO Ruth Porat admitted that sales are not going well for their flagship phone, the Google Pixel 3, citing “pressures in the premium smartphone market.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The company admitted that the slump has resulted in lower sales numbers for the last quarter compared to the same quarter in 2018.

It’s not that Apple or Samsung are doing much better. The Cupertino company has been struggling to sell its iPhone XS and XR series while Samsung is not beating any records with the Galaxy S10.



MORE: Huawei P30 Pro vs. Pixel 3 Camera Shootout: Google Just Got Beat

In fact, the Korean company has just announced weaker results than expected, making news headlines only for their reportedly poorly engineered Galaxy Fold. Only Huawei, with strong sales in China, seems impervious to the market pressures Porat is talking about.

This is the reason why Google is allegedly releasing the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, two lower cost phones that the Mountain View company expects to be more successful than its current flagships.

The new phones are expected to start at $500, compared to the Pixel 3’s $800 starting point, while providing the same excellent cameras. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also expected to not be Verizon exclusives (which was always a dumb idea), as they may hit T-Mobile, too.



Google's mid-range phones should be shown off for the first time May 7 at Google I/O, and we'll be there to bring you live coverage.

