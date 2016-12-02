15 Android Security Tips You Need to Know

Enable screen pinning.

Android 5 Lollipop and later versions let you "pin" a specific app to the lockscreen. That way, your nephew can play Cut the Rope on your phone without being able to read your email. Go to Settings > Security > Screen Pinning, toggle the on/off switch, and, if available, also toggle "Ask for PIN before unpinning." Then open an app, tap the Recent button at the bottom of the screen, select the app card and tap the pin icon on the bottom right. Press the Recent or Back button to unpin the app, but you'll need to unlock the screen to access the rest of the phone.