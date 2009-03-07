New Gear You Missed At PMA

Leica S2

Admittedly, this camera is likely to be most people's "win-the-lottery” camera choice. The new Leica S2 Digital SLR will turn more than one head when you take a picture with it.

Like so many cameras carrying the Leica brand, the S2 will not come cheap. Pricing was not yet set at the time this article was written, but do not be surprised if the camera body alone retails for around $30,000. So, what do you get for this largess? The S2 is a 37.5 megapixel camera, with a sensor measuring 30 mm by 45 mm. In other words, the S2 has a medium-format sensor in a body roughly the same size as that of a 35 mm camera with the motor drive attached. The body is armored in the same manner as the Leitz binoculars.

Initially, Leica will only ship four lenses to attach to the body. These S-series lenses will range from a 28 mm wide-angle to a 180 mm telephoto. Undoubtedly, there will be other lenses, but we will have to await their announcement.