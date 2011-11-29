12 Innovative Solar Technologies

One charger, two pieces

The Solar Bikini, created by American designer and performer Andrew Schneider, is not the most practical of swimwear. It doesn’t look all that comfortable to wear, probably won’t turn you into a fashionista on your next beach vacation, and swimming in this creation is pretty much out of the picture. However, it will come in handy for recharging your iPod poolside, thanks to its USB outlet that is connected to the network of 1x4 inch photovoltaic cells that cover the suit. It is with this creative and fun-loving spirit that its inventor has already imagined its successor – a swimsuit for men named iDrink, which allows the wearer to generate enough energy to chill a beer.