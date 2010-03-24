20 Tips and Tricks For Your iPod Touch

Resume Videos Where You Left Off

You are watching your favorite movie on your iPod Touch and the doorbell rings. It’s your Aunt Mary and she’s just won the lottery, so she’s taking you with her to pick up the cash. But on the way to the lottery center, you realize that you didn’t pause your movie and you’ll have to try and find your spot when you try to watch it again later. The chances of this happening are slim to none—leaving your iPod running on the couch because your aunt won the lottery, that is. But chances are good that you’ll need to save your spot in a movie on the iPod Touch, so here’s how you can do it: when you’re watching your movie, simply touch the screen to bring up the movie controls. If you want to pause your movie, touch the pause button. If you want to save your spot in the movie, touch the Done button and your movie progress will be saved until the next time you watch the movie again. While it’s not quite as good as winning the lottery, this feature is golden if you’re a movie buff.

