iPhone X Clones: All the Notch Phones Coming This Year

The imitation game

The Essential Phone was the first handset on the market with a full-screen display and notch up top. But when Apple unveiled the iPhone X last year, the company cemented a trend that everyone else is trying to imitate.

Now, a growing number of devices that have been announced this year — and ones rumored to be in the works — all sport the familiar notch. And although they come in different sizes, they serve two functions: to house the earpiece and front-facing camera and ignite an ongoing debate over whether the notch is a good design choice.

While Apple and others have fully embraced the notch and made it part of their phones' aesthetic, the recently announced LG G7 ThinQ gives you the option of making the feature seemingly disappear with a software bezel of sorts.

The notch is decidedly controversial. But as you're about to see, it's not going away anytime soon.

Credit: Tom's Guide