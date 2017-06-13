Sony E3 2017 Highlights: Spider-Man, Uncharted, Monster Hunter and More

Sony’s Spider-Man Game Looks Absolutely Stunning

Sony finally showed off gameplay for Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man game, and it might be the most exciting thing we’ve seen at E3 so far. Everything you could want from a Spider-Man game is here: stealth attacks, web traps, open-world web-swinging and intense hand-to-hand combat that lets you dodge bullets, deal acrobatic blows and hurl environmental objects into the bad guys. The game also looks to be packed with thrilling, cinematic quick time events, as we saw Spidey performing split-second actions to keep a helicopter from destroying New York City.

Iconic Marvel baddie Wilson Fisk makes an appearance, and fan-favorite Spidey character Miles Morales even cameos. Spider-Man is set to land in 2018, and it’s shaping up to be the game to beat next year.