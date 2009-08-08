18 Features: Windows 7 Live Photo Gallery

Downloading and Installing Windows Live Photo Gallery

Windows Live Photo Gallery for Windows 7 (WLPG) is one of several programs now available for free download from the Windows Live Website. It offers an extensive set of photo-editing actions that will satisfy nearly all ordinary photo users without having to buy a potentially expensive photo-editing application from a third party.

Simply select the Download link and follow the instructions provided. Click Run and supply administrative credentials if requested. The installer also enables you to add additional free programs such as Windows Mail, Writer, Movie Maker, and others. Select the desired program or programs, and then click Install. It takes several minutes to install WLPG and other related applications before you are prompted to sign up for a Windows Live ID. This step is optional, and merely helps you to create photo albums and share them with friends and family. You may also be asked if you want to install additional software that enables you to view certain file types such as RAW files. Click Download to install this software or Cancel to ignore the message.

It should be noted that you can also obtain free third-party programs such as Google Picasa and IrfanView, which perform much of the same functions as WLPG. Your choice of which program to use is entirely up to you, because while each program has a similar set of features, each performs a few actions that the others do not offer. Some individuals pay for programs such as Adobe Photoshop Elements that perform much more picture editing tasks such as selecting portions of images to apply edits to. However, most snap-shooters do not require these additional editing features and can save their money by installing a free program such as WLPG.