8 Reasons Not to Get a Galaxy S8 Right Now

Bixby's Missing Its Best Feature

One of the cooler things about the Bixby digital assistant on the Galaxy S8 is its ability to follow voice commands to carry out tasks like adjusting settings, texting photos and other things that might require too many taps. Or at least, that will be one of the coolest features once it actually becomes available. Samsung says the voice control features on Bixby won't be available at launch; instead they'll arrive in a software update later this spring.

Bixby won't be totally powerless when the Galaxy S8 arrives. You'll still be able to use its Bixby Vision feature to identify objects with the S8's camera. Other Bixby features like Reminders and Home will available, too. But if you're keen on controlling your phone with your voice, you may want to delay that S8 purchase until Samsung comes through with the promised update.