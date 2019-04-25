How to Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Ready or not, 5G is making its official debut and one of the most anticipated 5G smartphones is now available for pre-order.

Verizon is accepting pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which will hit stores on May 16. Even better, pre-order through May 15, and you can get a Samsung VIP Kit for free. The kit includes Samsung Galaxy Buds and a Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack.

The Galaxy S10 5G is currently a Verizon exclusive. It's available in Crown Silver or Majestic Black for $1,299.99. Alternatively, you can buy the S10 5G for $54.16/month on a 24-month Verizon installment plan.

Naturally, Verizon is offering early adopters a few trade-in deals. New and existing customers can take up to $450 off the cost of the S10 5G with the trade-in of an eligible smartphone. (The list of eligible phones includes everything from the iPhone XS Max to the original Google Pixel). If you're switching from a competing carrier, you can also get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. Combined with the trade-in offer, that bumps your savings up to $650.

5G service costs and availability

Verizon's 5G ultra wideband service is only available on Verizon's Above or Beyond Unlimited plans, which cost $95 and $85 a month, respectively for a single line of data. 5G service adds an extra $10/month to these plans, though Verizon says it's waiving the $10/month fee for a limited time.

Currently, Verizon 5G service is available in Chicago and Minneapolis. Cities getting 5G service before the end of the year include Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington DC.

Best Buy

In addition to Verizon, Best Buy is also taking pre-orders of the Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. for $54.17/month on a 24-month contract. You can also buy the phone outright for $1,299.99. Best Buy is also offering the Samsung VIP Kit and adding a 3-month Sirius XM streaming subscription.