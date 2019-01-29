Oppo Find X and Its Pop-Up Camera Slides into the U.K.

Oppo is finally getting into the U.K. phone market in a big way, immediately three of its handsets, including the Oppo Find X and its clever pop-up selfie cam.

The Chinese smartphone maker says the trio of phones debuting in the U.K. have been available elsewhere previously, with all three handsets coming in at different prices.

The flagship is undoubtably the Oppo Find X, a phone that has already gotten top marks from Tom's Guide. The Oppo Find X is a slider phone, which means that its selfie camera is hidden from view. Having it not on the screen means that this phone is free of both notches, like what you'd find on the iPhone X and its many imitators, as well as punch-holes like the one that debuted on the Honor View 20 (and is reportedly coming to the Galaxy S10 next month).

Specs-wise, the Find X offers a 6.4 inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) screen, 8GB of RAM and uses a Snapdragon 845 processor. That hidden front camera is 25-MP (f/2.0) and the rear houses a 20-MP and 16-MP (f/2.0) respectively.

The Find X never officially hit the U.S., but importing it cost around 850. For the U.K., it's available SIM-free and through Carphone Warehouse for £799.

The other two Oppo handsets heading to the U.K. are somewhat cheaper and don't have the pop-up camera found on the Find X. The Oppo RX17 Neo (£319, again Carphone Warehouse) and Oppo RX17 Pro (£549) were both announced in Europe on Nov. 2018. Now in the U.K. they both offer a dewdrop display and in-print fingerprint scanning.

As its name suggests, the Oppo RX17 Pro is the more premium of the two devices and comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED (FHD+ resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels) screen, with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 710 processor.

Camera-wise, there's a 12-MP and 20-MP dual camera setup on the rear and this is complimented by a 3D camera sensor. The selfie camera is 16-MP.

The Oppo RX17 Neo's specs are decent, too, with the same screen present. But it comes with a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM. The cameras are not as special, either. On the front is the same 16MP selfie sensor, but the back has a 16-MP and 2-MP dual camera setup.

