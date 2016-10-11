Galaxy Note 7 RIP: Aug-Oct 2016

The Galaxy Note 7 is dead. Samsung has confirmed that it has stopped sales and is no longer making the handset. Samsung provided the following statement to Tom's Guide.

"For the benefit of consumers' safety, we stopped sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7 and have consequently decided to stop production."

After a worldwide recall that impacted 2.5 million Note 7 devices, at least five reported cases of supposedly safe replacement versions of the handset caught on fire last week.

MORE: 25 Worst Gadget Flops of All Time

Samsung said it was previously working with the CPSC to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Note 7, and had asked all carrier and retail partners to stop sales and exchanges.

Samsung says that it remains committed to working with the CSPC and its retail partners to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation, and it is encouraging owners of both the original Note 7 and replacement Galaxy Note 7 to power down.



The company also says that consumers can get a refund at their place of purchase, and that they should visit samsung.com/us/note7recall or contact 1-844-365-6197 for more information.

Last week there were five reports of replacement Galaxy Note 7 phones catching fire or smoking. One such incident led to the evacuation of a Southwest Airlines flight, and another caused smoke inhalation to a victim who needed to be treated at a hospital.

Given that a number of these incidents occurred earlier in the week, some are criticizing Samsung for being too slow to respond. In fact, all of the major carriers stopped selling the Note 7 before Samsung decided to act.