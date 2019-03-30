9 Things We Want from the New Nintendo Switch

Rumors are swirling of a new and improved Nintendo Switch (alongside a more affordable model) that could launch as soon as this year's E3 convention in June. So, we at Tom's Guide sat down and put together a wish list of the hardware upgrades we want Nintendo to add to the successor to its popular portable console.

While some of these options (such as a higher-resolution display) probably won't make it to the cheaper Switch, many of the changes should be applied to both versions, so that neither model feels like a downgrade.

Wireless and USB-C headphone support

Nintendo's hybrid of console and handheld isn't encumbered by wires, so why doesn't it have any provisions for wireless headphones?

It'd be easier to accept that oversight if the Switch didn't support Bluetooth, but the system very clearly does for its controllers. I reckon every Switch owner has been inconvenienced by Nintendo's strange and unusual approach to audio at least once over the past two years, either because of those Bluetooth annoyances, or because the Switch also cannot route sound through its USB Type-C port. (I depressingly discovered this unhappy fact on an international flight with nothing but a pair of Google's wired Pixel Buds at my disposal.) These were massive oversights when the Switch released, and Nintendo ought to do something about them if the company truly is working on any hardware revisions. — Adam Ismail

A sharper screen

The Switch's games are too good for its 6.2-inch, 1280 x 720-pixel LCD screen. While Nintendo has long gotten away with offering underpowered and under-specced hardware, the company can't be so far behind when Sony and Microsoft consoles come in 4K variants. I'm not asking for a Switch with a UHD 4K display — that would be a waste on a portable console — but this console deserves a 1920 x 1080p screen, which would make The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and many other titles even more beautiful than they already are. Oh, and Nintendo, if you really want to make this new Switch a must-buy, toss in an OLED screen for more vibrant hues and inkier black tones. — Henry T. Casey

Better build quality

The Switch is a very pretty, smartly designed console. It also happens to be a very fragile one, judging by the number of quality control issues that have surfaced since launch. The display is clad in a scratch-plone plastic that gets easily scuffed by the system's own dock.

The back cover can warp and bend with excess heat, which is also likely to happen while docked. Our own Marshall Honorof had to send his unit in for a faulty charging port, and ended up losing hundreds of hours worth of saves in the process. (Perhaps that's more an indictment of Nintendo's cavalier attitude toward preserving user data at its service centers, but I digress).

MORE: The Best Phones for Gaming

What makes these issues all the more infuriating is that they're fixable, if Nintendo would simply invest in build quality. Even the cheapest smartphones on sale today shield their screens with Gorilla Glass, and most of them cost far less than a new Switch does. It really is the least Nintendo could do. — Adam Ismail

Better battery life

The Switch's battery life is decent for a portable console, but you're not getting more than 3 hours of Breath of the Wild time on the go unless you have a portable charger handy. That's fine for short commutes, but as someone who regularly hops on cross-country flights, I'd love for my Switch to be able to last a 5- or 6-hour trip without the need for any external gadgets. — Mike Andronico

Customizable backplates

One of the most fascinating Switch communities is its group of modders. There's a small cottage industry of shops selling different-colored Joy-Con shells and backplates, and users are breaking warranty to get in and customize the systems.

But what if Nintendo had its own? Think about it like the Xbox 360's old front covers, or the swappable plates on the company's own New Nintendo 3DS. Make something that can pop on and off without difficulty, let people deck out their systems with new colors, patterns or even licensed characters. — Andrew E. Freedman

A redesigned dock

The dock is central to the Switch's role as both handheld and home console, but there are certainly some tweaks that would make it better. For example, perhaps the dock could be redesigned so that it doesn't scratch the Switch's screen.

Additionally, having an Ethernet built in would allow for more stable connections in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2's competitive online play. If Nintendo could make it a bit smaller for easier traveling, that would also be a huge plus. — Andrew E. Freedman

Make the dock more powerful, too

As of now, the dock is nothing more than a flimsy piece of plastic that charges the Switch and displays onto your TV via HDMI. It's basically a glorified USB-C hub. However, if you fit a discrete graphics card in there and have it act like an eGPU, then you'll be able to run games at optimal resolutions.

And by optimal, I mean 1080p, because some Switch games can't even maintain that resolution while docked, like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Besides that, if you pump more power into the Switch, it'll make it easier for third-party developers to port their games onto the Switch. — Rami Tabari

An actually portable design

If there's one thing I miss about my Nintendo 3DS, is that I can actually stuff it in my pocket. I'm not expecting the rumored Nintendo Switch mini to be quite that portable, but I would totally spring for a smaller version of the console that isn't as much of a hassle to take out of my bag (and out of its case) every time I'm on the train. The rumored smaller Switch might be aimed at kids, but I wouldn't mind snagging one as a secondary machine to use on my commutes. — Mike Andronico

Fix that kickstand

Ever since I unwrapped my Switch on Christmas Day, I've known I wouldn't use it often in kickstand mode, even though I had intended to. That's because the little rubbery kickstand on the unit is difficult to dislodge, requiring me to jam a fingernail (or credit card) into the point where the kickstand sits against the Switch. This requires so much force that I worry I'm going to break the hinge off, and I've already begun to chip away at the hinge's rubbery coating. Solve this problem with a redesigned hinge, and I might consider upgrading so I could use the console to its full potential. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Tom's Guide