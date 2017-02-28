Mac Mini Just Hit Lowest Price Ever at $399

Apple's most accessible Mac just got cheaper. Best Buy is slashing the price of the current-generation Mac Mini down to just $399.99. Not only is that the lowest price we've seen for the Mac Mini, but it's actually $19 cheaper than what Apple charges for a refurb Mac Mini.

In addition to being the most affordable Mac in Apple's lineup, the Mac Mini is also the most versatile. It packs the OS X experience into a tiny, aluminum, square package; you provide the monitor, keyboard, and mouse. It ships with OS X Yosemite and according to Apple's support page, it will also run the latest macOS Sierra.

In terms of hardware, you shouldn't expect this Mac Mini to break any speed records. The last time Apple upgraded its Mac Mini was in late 2014. That means this model packs a 4th-generation, 1.4GHz Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB, 5,400 rpm hard drive. However, the Mac Mini should still be able to handle basic tasks and streaming media with no problem.

On the Mac's rear side you'll find a variety of ports including four USB ports, one HDMI port, SDXC card slot, two Thunderbolt ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

It's unknown what Apple's plans for the Mac Mini are. At the 2017 WWDC it'll either revive it with a new model, or ignore it yet again and essentially leave it for dead. However, if you don't mind the dated specs and simply want the cheapest Mac around, this Mac Mini is your answer. And at this incredibly rare price, we'd recommend you act fast if you want one.