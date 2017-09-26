Here's One More Reason to Skip iPhone 8 for iPhone X

The iPhone 8 Plus fared very well on our battery test with a runtime over 11 hours, but the iPhone X should be even better.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone X will ship with a 2,716mAh battery pack, according to a listing earlier reported on by BGR in the Chinese Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA), an organization that provides the go-ahead to companies hoping to sell products in China.

If true, that would mean that the iPhone X's battery pack will be substantially bigger than the iPhone 8's and a tad bigger than the iPhone 8 Plus' battery pack.

Last week, it was revealed by iFixit, which takes apart devices to see what's inside, that Apple had bundled smaller batteries in its iPhone 8 line. The iPhone 8 comes with an 1,821mAh battery, and the iPhone 8 Plus has a 2,691mAh battery pack. The iPhone 7 line topped out at a 2,900mAh battery pack last year.

Smaller battery packs can, at times, deliver less battery life, though that measure also relies upon different hardware and software components that can either help or drain batteries. On the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over LTE, the iPhone 8 Plus lasted a very good 11 hours and 16 minutes. The iPhone 8 hit 9:54, which is very good but only a little bit above the 9:40 smartphone average.

It's worth noting that both of these times are better than last year's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, despite the new iPhones packing smaller batteries.

The larger battery pack in the iPhone X should translate to more battery life than both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X should also benefit from having an OLED display, which is more power efficient than an LCD panel.

At $999, the iPhone X is $200 to $300 more expensive than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but when you consider that you're getting a big 5.8-inch screen in a more compact design, a new depth-sensing camera for Face ID up front and a bigger battery, it could very well be worth the splurge.