MacBook Territory: iPhone 8 Could Cost $1,100

Will the iPhone 8 cost as much as a MacBook? That's the type of sticker shock you should expect, according to new analyst predictions.



(Image credit: iPhone 8 concept. Credit: Gabor Balogh)

Based on multiple iPhone 8 rumors, there's no question that Apple's 10th-anniversary phone will command a premium. Some of the expected features include an edge-to-edge OLED display, wireless charging and dual cameras with 3D sensors, which could enable a whole new breed of augmented reality applications.

The iPhone 8 will probably also be the fastest phone on earth, thanks to its A11 processor, which reportedly entered production this week. If the alleged first benchmarks are to be believed, Apple's new flagship will smoke the Galaxy S8.

MORE: iPhone 8 May Come with This Surprise Freebie

But how much should shoppers expect to pay for all of this? We hope you're sitting down. According to MacRumors, Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski says the iPhone will start at $999. That's for the the 128GB model, which will apparently be the baseline storage option.

Those who want even more room would pay $1,099 for the 256GB model. For those scoring at home, that would be between the price of the $999 MacBook Air and $1,299 12-inch MacBook.

Keep in mind that rumors also point to Tim Cook & Co. debuting a lower-cost iPhone 7s and 7s Plus this fall, so you won't be Apple Taxed out of an upgrade. Those phones will likely get the same A11 chip and wireless charging, but not the radical redesign of the top-of-the-line new iPhone.

This isn't the first time we've heard a $1,000 iPhone 8 rumor. Back in February, Fast Company reported a similar price range, while also predicting that Apple's flagship wouldn't sport any buttons at all. Some predict the iPhone 8 will embed the Touch ID sensor in the screen, while others say it will find a home on the back.

The Galaxy S8 starts at $750 and the Galaxy S8 Plus $850, so if this rumor proves true, the iPhone 8 will cost at least $150 more than Samsung's best. However, the Galaxy Note 8--which is expected to sport dual cameras, an S Pen and other premium goodies--could wind up in the same ballpark as the iPhone 8.