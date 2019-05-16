Huawei Reveals UK Release Date for Mate X and 5G Mate 20 X

At a London-based “5G - Beyond the Hype” event, Huawei invited luminaries both from within the company and outside of it to discuss what 5G is really all about.

Many different applications of the upcoming cell technology was discussed during the panel, from CPR training apps to health monitoring shirts to 5G powered entertainment venues to the plain old joys of increased speed and reliability. But the highlight for gadget fans is news about the Huawei Mate 20 X and the Mate X.

The Mate 20 X was originally released in October 2018, but since the world’s slowly but surely turning 5G, Huawei have made a few upgrades to upgrade the device, such as adding the all important Balong 5000 5G modem.

Aside from that, it’s equipped with a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space (both an upgrade over the original), a 7.2-inch screen, a 4,200mAh battery (smaller than the original’s 5,000mAh) capable of using Huawei’s 40W SuperCharge protocol, and a Leica-approved triple camera array, including a 40MP wide lens, a 20MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. In addition, you can buy Huawei’s M-Pen stylus to take advantage of all the screen space.

Most importantly though, it was announced at this event by Anson Zhang, the MD of Huawei’s UK consumer business group, the Mate 20 X will launch in the UK in June, which is mere weeks away. A Huawei statement also confirmed the base price: a considerable £999 ($,1279 converted), and that it will be available to pre-order (from late May) and buy from EE, O2, Three, Vodafone, Sky, MPD and A1. There’s only going to be one color though: Emerald Green.

Also present was Huawei’s 5G IoT module, a Balong 5000-powered component that can be used for industrial connectivity applications, and supply whatever is required with a high data rate between 2G and 5G. There was also the 5G CPE Pro, the Huawei-built internet router that can give older devices a new lease of life with the 5G powered speed it’s capable of providing.

But, of course, Huawei couldn’t talk about 5G without showing off its foldable smartphone - the yet-to-be-released Mate X. Zhang confirmed that, for the UK at least, the foldable would be available in Q3 of this year.

With the recent troubles that Samsung has been experiencing with the Galaxy Fold, foldable fanatics are hoping that Huawei will be able to make the first of these devices that doesn’t come with severe drawbacks. Most excitingly, it was announced that the Mate X will come to the UK in Q3 of 2019.

This hasn’t been the best week for Huawei on the whole (thanks to the US government’s recent decisions), but they’re clearly still keen to remain a key player in the UK 5G network and device market. And since they are going to be one of the first companies to have 5G ready devices available for users to buy, that’s hopefully going to continue being the case.

