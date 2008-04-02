Trending

HD Camcorder Roundup

High Definition (HD) camcorders are all the rage right now. They are available based on a variety of recording media, including models that use memory cards, DVDs, hard disks, and now even Blu-ray.

Four HD Camcorders Tested

sony hdr cx6

The Sony HDR-CX6 has a 6.1 million-pixel CMOS sensor and uses a Memory Stick Pro Duo memory card. Their small size, (relative) stability, and constantly increasing capacity seem to be making memory cards the recording medium of choice. The Sony cam sells for around $1,405.12.

canon hr10

The Canon HR10 uses a 1/2.7" CMOS sensor and records to MiniDVDs. The medium is fragile and access times can be relatively long; DVD can also cause recording errors due to sudden movements or lens problems. On the other hand, the format is more appropriate for direct play on a living-room DVD player without having to connect the camera to the TV. A MiniDVD costs between $5-10.

Panasonic HDC SD5

The Panasonic HDC SD5 uses a 1/6" tri-CCD sensor. The recording medium is an SDHC memory card, a format that has the advantage of costing less than Sony’s MMS. And the SD5 itself sells for "only" $1,327.06.

hitachi dz-bd70e

The Hitachi DZ-BD70E has a 1/2.8" CMOS sensor and is one of the first models to use Blu-ray media for recording, a medium that was created expressly for HD. The major disadvantage is the price, with a mini Blu-ray disk costing close to $30. For its part, the camcorder costs $2,029.62.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MrFoo 05 April 2008 04:45
    Caveat emptor...

    Be aware that there are some poorly-advertised issues with at least some of these cameras.

    It is common practice for cameras with full 1920x1080 sensors to scale the images to 1440x1080 before compression.

    Also, camcorders that record progressive frames at 24pf tend to store their data as if it were 60i (60 fields/sec, interlaced) by duplicating and reordering parts of the video data. Most applications (Ulead Video Studio, Sony Vegas, etc.) believe the video files when they say they're 60i, so they try to interpolate between shifted and reordered fields in a process called deinterlacing. This results in smoother images that are not as sharp as they could be and ghosting of fast-moving objects. Camcorders that record to 30pf or 30p should not have this problem.

    Also, as mentioned in the article, it currently takes some special applications (like Video Studio or Vegas) and/or a bit of technical know-how to even be able to read the M2TS files many of these camcorders produce.
  • 05 April 2008 07:41
    You need to update your info. SDHC costs about $70 for 16GB not 4
  • sydneyw 05 April 2008 22:42
    You talk as if greater depth of field is a good thing. Actually, most camcorders have too much depth of field, causing the desire object to be in focus, and the undesired object to also be in focus. Pro lenses have a much shorter depth of field allowing the subject to be in focus and the background to be less distracting and out of focus. I would give canon more points for the shallow depth of field.

    HD Camcorders are in their infancy at the consumer level. Expect lots of changes quickly right now. Even Pro HD cameras are changing quickly right now.
  • mdrejhon 14 April 2008 22:58
    When viewing image19canonhr10 I see the famous Chroma Sampling Bug in the reds of the car contrasting against the black. Is this a bug native to the Canon camcorder, or a bug caused by the screenshot/editing software?

    The Tomshardware image with the Bug:
    http://media.bestofmicro.com/0/P/95929/original/image19T1_Canon_full_hd_comparatif_english.jpg

    More about Chroma Sampling Bug:
    http://www.hometheaterhifi.com/volume_8_2/dvd-benchmark-special-report-chroma-bug-4-2001.html
