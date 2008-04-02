HD Camcorder Roundup

Four HD Camcorders Tested
The Sony HDR-CX6 has a 6.1 million-pixel CMOS sensor and uses a Memory Stick Pro Duo memory card. Their small size, (relative) stability, and constantly increasing capacity seem to be making memory cards the recording medium of choice. The Sony cam sells for around $1,405.12.
The Canon HR10 uses a 1/2.7" CMOS sensor and records to MiniDVDs. The medium is fragile and access times can be relatively long; DVD can also cause recording errors due to sudden movements or lens problems. On the other hand, the format is more appropriate for direct play on a living-room DVD player without having to connect the camera to the TV. A MiniDVD costs between $5-10.
The Panasonic HDC SD5 uses a 1/6" tri-CCD sensor. The recording medium is an SDHC memory card, a format that has the advantage of costing less than Sony’s MMS. And the SD5 itself sells for "only" $1,327.06.
The Hitachi DZ-BD70E has a 1/2.8" CMOS sensor and is one of the first models to use Blu-ray media for recording, a medium that was created expressly for HD. The major disadvantage is the price, with a mini Blu-ray disk costing close to $30. For its part, the camcorder costs $2,029.62.
Be aware that there are some poorly-advertised issues with at least some of these cameras.
It is common practice for cameras with full 1920x1080 sensors to scale the images to 1440x1080 before compression.
Also, camcorders that record progressive frames at 24pf tend to store their data as if it were 60i (60 fields/sec, interlaced) by duplicating and reordering parts of the video data. Most applications (Ulead Video Studio, Sony Vegas, etc.) believe the video files when they say they're 60i, so they try to interpolate between shifted and reordered fields in a process called deinterlacing. This results in smoother images that are not as sharp as they could be and ghosting of fast-moving objects. Camcorders that record to 30pf or 30p should not have this problem.
Also, as mentioned in the article, it currently takes some special applications (like Video Studio or Vegas) and/or a bit of technical know-how to even be able to read the M2TS files many of these camcorders produce.
HD Camcorders are in their infancy at the consumer level. Expect lots of changes quickly right now. Even Pro HD cameras are changing quickly right now.
