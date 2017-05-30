Save $50 on Google Home and Nest Thermostat Bundle

By now you might be familiar with Google Home and its built-in virtual assistant. However, to really appreciate this do-it-all speaker, we recommend pairing it with other smart devices. And there's no better way to do that than with Dell's current Google Home deal.

For a limited time, the retailer is offering a Google Home speaker and Nest thermostat for $328. That's $50 cheaper than buying the two devices separately.

The Nest thermostat is one of our favorite smart thermostats on the market. It can talk with hundreds of other smart home devices, including Google Home, so you can automatically change the temperature using voice commands. We also like its retro-style circular design, which looks at home anywhere.

Meanwhile, Google Home is a worthy rival to Amazon's Echo. It can tap into all of your Google applications, such as calendar, email, search history, and more. We also found that Google Assistant was quicker to respond than Alexa on most questions, and Assistant was able to handle a few questions that Alexa couldn't.

This Google Home with Nest bundle deal won't last long, so if you're looking to digitize your home and get some virtual help in the process, you won't find a better offer than this one.