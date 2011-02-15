Samsung Shows All-new Galaxy S II Android 2.3

The line of Galaxy phones has been tremendously successful for Samsung. Its use of the homegrown Hummingbird processor and great Super AMOLED screens have made it a great Android choice. Google even selected the hardware platform for its Nexus S flagship phone.

Today at the MWC, Samsung took the wraps off of its next generation like of phones, called the Galaxy S II (Model: GT-I9100), which it calls the slimmest smartphone in the world at 8.49mm thick.

The Samsung Galaxy S II uses Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and has Samsung's usual skinning efforts plus the four content and entertainment hubsfor music, games, e-reading and social networking services.

Improvements over the older model include Samsung's dual-core application processor, named Exynos, as well as the in-house made Super AMOLED Plus screen that's even better than the old screen. The new screen is sharper and uses less battery power. The camera's been greatly upgraded too, with an 8MP, high-profile camera and camcorder with 1080p full HD recording and playback.

Samsung also introduced Kies Air, which allows users to manage their smartphone contents from their PC, via local WiFi connections.

Android hardware for 2011 is looking very nice so far.