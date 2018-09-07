Killer Deal: This $65 Echo Bundle Puts Amazon to Shame

Here's a smart home deal that puts Amazon to shame. For a limited time, QVC has the Amazon Echo 2nd-Generation Speaker bundled with a TP-Link Smart Plug (HS100) for just $69.96.





Even better, if you're a new QVC shopper, use coupon "FIVE4U" to save an extra $5 and drop the price to $64.96. Not only is that the best Echo deal we've ever seen, but it also beats Amazon's Prime Day deal from earlier this summer, which offered the Echo alone for $69.



The 2nd-generation Echo is our favorite Alexa speaker for everyday use. It features 360-degree room-filling sound and a new fabric-based design that looks great in any room. The Bluetooth speaker can play music, get weather alerts, make calls, and even order a pizza using just your voice.



Meanwhile, the TP-Link HS100 Smart Wi-Fi Plug (currently $17.75 on Amazon) is a great compliment for any smart home. It works with the Echo and lets your power electronics via voice or remotely via the TP-Link app.



But act fast, because QVC's deal ends September 10 at 2:59am ET.