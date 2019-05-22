Killer Deal: Amazon Echo Dot for Kids 50% Off

The country's biggest e-tailer is treating us to an early Amazon Prime Day deal.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Echo Dot Kids Edition on sale for $34.99. That's $35 off and the best price we've ever seen for this smart speaker.

You may be wondering why your kids would need an Echo Dot Kids Edition. Well, for starters it comes with a protective case that shields it from spills. It also features a kid-friendly version of Alexa with features like Magic Word, which encourages kids to say "please" when talking to Alexa.

The Kids version of Alexa also dishes out kid-friendly answers to questions and comes with access to more than 300 child-friendly Audible books, educational content, and ad-free radio stations.

There's a small chance it may be cheaper on Prime Day, but we don't see it dropping under $29. So even if you jump on today's deal, you can rest assured you're getting the best price possible.