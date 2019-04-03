Killer Deal: Echo Dot-Philips Hue Bundle $110 Off

Building the perfect smart home doesn't require maxing out your credit card.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Philips Hue White & Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit bundled with an 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for $89.99. That's $110 cheaper than buying them separately and $10 under this bundle's Black Friday price. It's one of the best smart home deals we've seen to date.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit includes two dimmable smart bulbs and a hub that connects to your home's Wi-Fi network. Once connected, you can use the Philips app to change them to more than 16 million colors and shades of white. For instance, you can go from an intense blue-white when you're reading, to a softer yellow-white when you want to relax on the couch.

The bulbs can also be controlled via voice commands, thanks to the included Echo Dot. It's the perfect bundle for anyone looking to give their home a smart upgrade.