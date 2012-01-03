LG Announces Ultra-thin 55-inch OLED TV

Apparently, the TV will be available in 2D and 3D versions and deliver a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1, which is about fifty times greater than LED and LCD panels can achieve, LG said.

"The OLED TV is the ultimate display device, a culmination of the sophisticated technological advances made by LG," said LG's James Fishler, senior vice president at LG Electronics USA. "It is the TV of dreams." The manufacturer promises vivid colors and fine details, "utmost" clarity and sharpness, "even when displaying scenes with dark lighting".

LG said that the TV is just 4 mm (3/16 of an inch) thick and weighs only 16.5 pounds.

CES 2012 will open its doors on January 10.