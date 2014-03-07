Another Allergy-Prone Tech Product - Canon Recalls PowerShot Sx50 HS

Seems like there's been a rash of product recalls lately. Just last month, popular fitness tracker Fitbit Force was reportedly triggering skin irritation in two percent of its users, enough for manufacturer Fitbit to take back its units. Now, camera maker Canon has issued a recall for its PowerShot Sx50 HS digital cameras due to a US Consumer Product Safety Commission finding that a chemical used in the device can cause skin or eye irritation.

According to the commission, a chemical used in the rubber part of the viewfinder could cause skin or eye irritation or an allergic reaction. Thus far, Canon has received one complaint of itching and two reports of "eye redness and pain." If you have one of the 14,000 units of the PowerShot Sx50 HS, the commission recommends that you stop using the device and contact Canon to arrange for a free repair or replacement.

You can look on the side or the bottom of the camera for your device's serial number. Affected cameras have serial numbers starting with "69," "70" or "71" and have "1" as the sixth digit. The black digital camera was sold at major retailers including Target, Walmart, Staples, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H for about $430 between October 2013 and January 2014. If you're experiencing skin or eye irritations, seek medical attention immediately.

