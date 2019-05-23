(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you've given Apple Music a try but don't think it's worth $10 every month, it's time to make today the day the music died. Whether your free three-month trial just ended or you've decided that you'd rather stop paying for music, here's how to cancel Apple Music and eliminate that monthly (or annual) fee.

You've got two options: you can either kill your subscription from the Apple Music app, or from the App Store.

How to cancel Apple Music from Apple Music

1. Tap the For You tab.

2. Tap your user photo in the top right corner.

3. Tap Manage Subscriptions.

4. Under the subscription options, tap Cancel Subscription.

How to cancel Apple Music from the App Store

1. Tap your user photo in the top right corner.

2. Tap Manage Subscriptions.

3. Tap Apple Music Membership.

4. Under the subscription options, tap Cancel Subscription.

And that's how you cancel Apple Music!