Photo Pro: 4 New DSLRs Reviewed

Ready to take the DSLR plunge? These four cameras will give your shots the pro look, for less. Canon, Nikon, Pentax and Sony compete.

DSLRs are Finally Affordable

  • Pei-chen 04 July 2008 05:30
    The Nikon D60 and Canon EOS 450D/Digital Rebel XSi are two different cameras.

    I think my employer is bad for forcing me to double check and proofread my work. Dr. Tom doesn’t even require you to care about your job.

    BTW, for camera review, I’d go to dpreview.com and not Tom’s.
  • Anthony20022 04 July 2008 09:09
    ...The Nikon D60/Digital Rebel XSi, Canon EOS 450D, Pentax K200D and Sony α350.

    This should be "...The Nikon D60, Canon EOS Rebel XSi/450D, Pentax K200D and Sony α350.

    Canon was the first vendor to develop an effective system against “dry” (non-sticking) dust with its 40D.

    Technically, the XTi(400D) was the first to implement the eos integrated cleaning system; the newer 40D uses the same system.

    Another very interesting idea: A “RAW” button located to the left of the lens lets you change the file format for saving a shot with one press (and without taking your eye off the viewfinder).

    I fail to see why anyone would want/need a physical button for changing between RAW and JPEG shooting modes.



    I don't know if the other software has this, but Canon's Digital Photo Professional also has good aberration correction features (distortion, CA, light falloff, etc.)




    BTW, for camera review, I’d go to dpreview.com and not Tom’s.

    If you shoot with Canon, another good review site is http://the-digital-picture.com/
  • gepall 04 July 2008 17:07
    Quote :Canon was the first vendor to develop an effective system against “dry” (non-sticking) dust with its 40D.


    Technically, the XTi(400D) was the first to implement the eos integrated cleaning system; the newer 40D uses the same system.

    Only Olympus Dslr's have the most effective dust removal system and they were the first that designed it and implemented it
  • gepall 04 July 2008 17:09
    The first model that had this feature was the Olympus E-1 back in the late 2003
  • facebook 07 July 2008 22:28
    aside from above comment on the dusk cleaning system is pioneered by olympus, the "New" DSLR in this guide are hardly new.. all of them are announced back in Jan(and as we ALL know, 1/2 yr is a long time for tech).. there are new budgeted DSLR released recently such as canon 1000d, olympus 420/520.
  • Tatts 07 July 2008 23:11
    40D, e200, a430, 500r, g650, l,m,n,o,p,q...

    I don't know about anybody else, but it would have made the article a lot easier to follow if they just referred to the cameras by their manufacturer name (after initially identifying the models). When the last reference to (or photo of) a camera by it's manufacturer is 2 pages back, it's a pain to figure out which camera they are talking about. Unless you're a serious hobbyist or professional, it's hard to follow the reviews when they switch between modes of reference. We all knnow the names Sony, Pentax, Nikon, and Canon; stick with them for clarity.
  • 16 October 2008 03:41
    I'm surpirsed that Olympus was not included in this review. They have some of the lightest bodies that are cost effective. For those interested in getting into photography - Camera bodies are not as important as Lenses and Olympus makes the best lenses in the market.
  • Pei-chen 21 October 2008 08:11
    UnknownYes, lens with no camera is great.
