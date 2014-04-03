Bose Unveils FreeStyle Earbud and SoundTrue Headphones

Just in time for spring, Bose has announced three new headphones: the FreeStyle earbuds, SoundTrue on-ear headphones and SoundTrue around-ear headphones. Bose is hoping to get an ear-up on the competition by combining the company's renowned audio quality with vivid, eye-catching hues.

The company has also set a rather aggressive price these headphones--at least for Bose--offering the FreeStyles for $129 and both sets of SoundTrues for $179.

Each of the headphones will feature the company's proprietary TriPort acoustic headphone structure. Bose claims this will create full, deep lows with clear highs and smooth vocal and instrumental reproduction.

Each of the new products will have an in-line remote with a built-in microphone that works seamlessly with iOS products. The earbuds also ship with three sizes of the company's StayHear tips that conform to the listener's ear for a comfortable, natural fit. The SoundTrue headphones have reinforced headbands and foam earcups for a comfortable fit.

Fashion-conscious music lovers can pick up the FreeStyles in Indigo or Ice Blue, while the SoundTrues are available in Black, White and Mint. The around-ear headphones also have a two-tone Purple/Mint option while the over-ear model is available in Black/Mint.

