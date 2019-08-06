Good headphones don't come cheap, but if you're looking for an unbeatable bargain, we've found a deal you can't miss.

Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $129. Normally priced at $179, that's $50 off and one of the best prices we've seen for these headphones.

Bose QC 25 Headphones: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice QuietComfort 25 provide excellent noise cancellation along with rich audio in an attractive frame. They're currently $50 off their regular price. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Bose QC 25 feature soft cushion earcups, balanced audio, and up to 35 hours of noise cancellation using just one AAA battery. Moreover, the headphones' in-line mic and remote work with Apple devices to easily control music, calls, and volume.

On the actual audio front, the headphones deliver a warm, full performance across the lows, highs and mids. And when it comes to noise-cancelling, Bose is one of the best in the business.

There are a few caveats that are worth noting. The QC 25s are wired and they can't be recharged via USB. However, that's also an advantage, because the QC 25s can continue to crank out tunes even after the battery taps out.

Although they're easy to find on sale, this is one of the better prices we've seen for Bose's rock-solid headphones.